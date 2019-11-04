IND vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan applauds Bangladesh players for their 'amazing performance' against India on Sunday

Shakib took to Facebook to share his love for the national side and congratulated the players for pulling off a historic victory over Team India.

Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan expressed his thoughts on Sunday after the "Bengal Tigers" defeated India for the first time in T20I cricket in Delhi.

The 32-year-old was stripped from captaincy by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) just days before their series in India after the International Cricket Council (ICC) handed him a two years ban due to the player failing to report corrupt approaches to the anti-corruption unit on October 24.

“What an amazing team performance under tremendous pressure! Congrats boys! You made the entire nation proud,” he wrote on Facebook.

India faced a 7-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the first T20I match of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

This was a special day for the shortest format of the game as this was the 1000th match of T20I cricket in the history of the game.

Batting first India managed to put up a target score of 148/6 after 20 overs, thanks to some late hitting from Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar in the last over.

On the chase, the tourists lost an early wicket in the first over but it was Mushfiqur Rahim's magnificent unbeaten knock of 60 runs off 43 balls (8 fours and 1 six) which ultimately helped the tourists cruise to a 7-wicket victory in the end with three balls to spare.