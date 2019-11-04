IND vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan applauds Bangladesh players for their 'amazing performance' against India on Sunday

Headlines

Simi Garewal says asking Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan was easier than questioning Jayalalithaa about...

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: From Sidharth Malhotra to Sunil Shetty, actors who played war heroes on screen

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters into new business with Brookfield and Digital Realty

Delhi-NCR news: 6 suspects of high-profile robbery in Noida held after gunfight with cops

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

10 super fruits for healthy hair

10 superfoods for healthy eyesight

10 natural remedies to get rid of cold, cough

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan applauds Bangladesh players for their 'amazing performance' against India on Sunday

Shakib took to Facebook to share his love for the national side and congratulated the players for pulling off a historic victory over Team India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2019, 07:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan expressed his thoughts on Sunday after the "Bengal Tigers" defeated India for the first time in T20I cricket in Delhi. 

The 32-year-old was stripped from captaincy by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) just days before their series in India after the International Cricket Council (ICC) handed him a two years ban due to the player failing to report corrupt approaches to the anti-corruption unit on October 24.

Shakib took to Facebook to share his love for the national side and congratulated the players for pulling off a historic victory against Team India.

“What an amazing team performance under tremendous pressure! Congrats boys! You made the entire nation proud,” he wrote on Facebook.

India faced a 7-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the first T20I match of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

This was a special day for the shortest format of the game as this was the 1000th match of T20I cricket in the history of the game.

Batting first India managed to put up a target score of 148/6 after 20 overs, thanks to some late hitting from Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar in the last over.

On the chase, the tourists lost an early wicket in the first over but it was Mushfiqur Rahim's magnificent unbeaten knock of 60 runs off 43 balls (8 fours and 1 six) which ultimately helped the tourists cruise to a 7-wicket victory in the end with three balls to spare.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Few day left to apply for 400 Officers Scale III, II posts

Amy Jackson brutally trolled for stepping out in bold outfit, netizens say 'what sort of dress...'

Kartik Aaryan to be honoured as Rising Global Superstar by Victoria government at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

'We might not see Rishabh Pant': Ishant Sharma shares heartbreaking update about Delhi Capitals captain

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE