HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan 'being closely monitored' ahead of final ODI in Bengaluru

The third and final ODI match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on January 19.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 18, 2020, 04:38 PM IST

In form Team India opening batsman Rohit Sharma suffered a nasty fall during Men In Blue's encounter against Australia in Rajkot on Friday (January 17).

Sharma in his attempts to save a boundary from an Ashton Agar cut shot in the 43rd over, landed uncomfortably on his left shoulder and was left in a lot of pain.

The team physio rushed in instantly and treated the 32-year-old with the magic spray as the crowd held their breath anxiously.

India skipper Virat Kohli provided an update on Rohit's possible injury during the post-match ceremony and provided some positive news for the fans.

Virat claimed that Rohit felt that he dislocated shoulder after his dive, however, he suffered no critical injury which may keep him out of action for a long time.

“I asked Rohit briefly just now. It’s that left shoulder which has popped out a few times. There’s no tear, nothing serious there. So hopefully he gets back for the next game,” Kohli said.

The Indian team management also claimed that Shikhar Dhawan, who suffered a blow on the rib during his 96-run knock, is 'doing well' too.

According to the latest ANI reports, "Recovery of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma is being closely monitored and a call on their participation in the final ODI will be taken tomorrow before the match."

Team India defeated Australia by 36 runs in the second OD match at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

With this victory, the home side has now drawn the series level at 1-1 despite losing the first match by 10 wickets in Mumbai.

In chase of a target score of 341, Indian bowlers ripped throw the Australian batting line-up and dismissed the visitors at 304.

The third and final ODI match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on January 19.

