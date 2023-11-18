Headlines

Nine prominent Indian-origin leaders feature in the Time 100 Climate list

Aarya actor Tariq Vasudeva remembers his grandmother, says 'she had the heart of a lion' | Exclusive

Salman Khan leaves Katrina Kaif stunned as he almost kisses Emraan Hashmi at Tiger 3 success event: 'Inki aadat...'

'Are bhai yeh sab private room...': Netizens slam Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel for steamy moment inside Bigg Boss house

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins' photoshoot ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final goes viral

IND vs AUS: The photoshoot took place in the Adalaj Stepwell, located in the small town of Adalaj, close to Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

IND vs AUS: India and Australia are all set to engage in a high-stake clash in the ODI World Cup 2023 final on Sunday. The cricket World Cup 2023 final match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Before this, captains of both teams -- Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins -- engaged in the customary pre-match photo session on Saturday.

The photoshoot took place in the Adalaj Stepwell, located in the small town of Adalaj, close to Gandhinagar in Gujarat. Photos and videos of the shoot have gone viral on the internet. The duo posed with the coveted ICC trophy.  Check out the viral post below:

 

 

India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. While Australia defeated South Africa on Thursday to reach in WC 2023 final. In the ongoing ODI World Cup, The Rohit Sharma-led team defeated Australia in the league when the two teams met each other last month in Chennai.

READ | World Cup 2023: What will happen if the IND vs AUS final ends in a tie?

