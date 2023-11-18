Watch: Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins' photoshoot ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final goes viral

IND vs AUS: The photoshoot took place in the Adalaj Stepwell, located in the small town of Adalaj, close to Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

IND vs AUS: India and Australia are all set to engage in a high-stake clash in the ODI World Cup 2023 final on Sunday. The cricket World Cup 2023 final match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Before this, captains of both teams -- Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins -- engaged in the customary pre-match photo session on Saturday.

The photoshoot took place in the Adalaj Stepwell, located in the small town of Adalaj, close to Gandhinagar in Gujarat. Photos and videos of the shoot have gone viral on the internet. The duo posed with the coveted ICC trophy. Check out the viral post below:

Photoshoot of Captain Rohit Sharma and Captain Pat Cummins with the World Cup Trophy.



We are just one sleep away from the biggest event. pic.twitter.com/xS3Ibev6G9 — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) November 18, 2023

India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. While Australia defeated South Africa on Thursday to reach in WC 2023 final. In the ongoing ODI World Cup, The Rohit Sharma-led team defeated Australia in the league when the two teams met each other last month in Chennai.

READ | World Cup 2023: What will happen if the IND vs AUS final ends in a tie?