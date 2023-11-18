World Cup 2023: What will happen if the IND vs AUS final ends in a tie?

In a highly anticipated showdown, India and Australia will clash in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

In a thrilling culmination to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the two-time champion Indian cricket team is gearing up to face the five-time winner Australia in the highly anticipated final at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The host nation, India, has displayed impeccable form throughout the tournament, remaining undefeated. In contrast, Australia faced setbacks with two losses in the league stage, including a defeat at the hands of the Indian team. As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the clash, the stage is set for a riveting contest at the iconic stadium.

Weather forecasts bring good news for fans, with no predictions of rain on the day of the final. Enthusiasts can expect a full 50-over game, heightening the anticipation surrounding the event. However, as curiosity builds, fans are eager to know the contingency plan in case of a tie.

In the event of a tied match, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has outlined the procedure. The match will proceed to a super over, and if the tie persists, subsequent super overs will be conducted until a decisive winner emerges. In the unlikely event that a super over is not feasible, both teams will be jointly declared winners.

Notably, the specter of rain looms over outdoor events, and the organizers have accounted for this possibility. A reserve day has been designated in case the final is affected by rain. In such a scenario, the match will be completed on the reserve day. However, if rain continues to play spoilsport even on the reserve day, both India and Australia will be declared joint winners.

This precautionary measure aims to avoid a repeat of the controversial boundary count rule that decided the 2019 World Cup. Back then, England clinched the title against New Zealand on the basis of boundaries scored in the super over, a decision that sparked widespread criticism. In response, the ICC has introduced new rules for the current World Cup, ensuring a fair and transparent resolution in the event of tied matches.

Cricket enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the epic showdown between India and Australia, with the promise of a nail-biting final at Narendra Modi Stadium. As the cricketing world holds its breath, the question remains: who will emerge victorious in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?