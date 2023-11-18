Headlines

World Cup 2023: What will happen if the IND vs AUS final ends in a tie?

UP government applauds Mohd Shami's performance in World Cup, gives him two big gifts

IND vs AUS: How to watch ODI World Cup 2023 final for free on Disney + Hotstar? All details here

What is 'Coffee Badging'? Exploring the emerging office trend that's brewing buzz

Delhi air quality improves from 'severe' to 'very poor'; check AQI of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: What will happen if the IND vs AUS final ends in a tie?

UP government applauds Mohd Shami's performance in World Cup, gives him two big gifts

IND vs AUS: How to watch ODI World Cup 2023 final for free on Disney + Hotstar? All details here

AI imagines Marvel superheroes cheering for India in World Cup 2023 Final against Australia 

Streaming This Week: Apurva, The Great Indian Family, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

8 health benefits of eating bajra in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

David Beckham thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor, expresses gratitude for hosting him: 'Honoured to have..'

Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan's film sees major drop, collects only Rs 13 crore

Medha Shankr reacts to 12th Fail’s success, recalls her ‘restart’ moment in life: ‘I got teary-eyed when…’| Exclusive

HomeSports

Sports

World Cup 2023: What will happen if the IND vs AUS final ends in a tie?

In a highly anticipated showdown, India and Australia will clash in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 In a thrilling culmination to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the two-time champion Indian cricket team is gearing up to face the five-time winner Australia in the highly anticipated final at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The host nation, India, has displayed impeccable form throughout the tournament, remaining undefeated. In contrast, Australia faced setbacks with two losses in the league stage, including a defeat at the hands of the Indian team. As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the clash, the stage is set for a riveting contest at the iconic stadium.

Weather forecasts bring good news for fans, with no predictions of rain on the day of the final. Enthusiasts can expect a full 50-over game, heightening the anticipation surrounding the event. However, as curiosity builds, fans are eager to know the contingency plan in case of a tie.

In the event of a tied match, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has outlined the procedure. The match will proceed to a super over, and if the tie persists, subsequent super overs will be conducted until a decisive winner emerges. In the unlikely event that a super over is not feasible, both teams will be jointly declared winners.

Notably, the specter of rain looms over outdoor events, and the organizers have accounted for this possibility. A reserve day has been designated in case the final is affected by rain. In such a scenario, the match will be completed on the reserve day. However, if rain continues to play spoilsport even on the reserve day, both India and Australia will be declared joint winners.

This precautionary measure aims to avoid a repeat of the controversial boundary count rule that decided the 2019 World Cup. Back then, England clinched the title against New Zealand on the basis of boundaries scored in the super over, a decision that sparked widespread criticism. In response, the ICC has introduced new rules for the current World Cup, ensuring a fair and transparent resolution in the event of tied matches.

Cricket enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the epic showdown between India and Australia, with the promise of a nail-biting final at Narendra Modi Stadium. As the cricketing world holds its breath, the question remains: who will emerge victorious in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tiger 3 box office collection day 4: Salman Khan film pulls crowds despite World Cup semi-final, crosses Rs 150 crore

World Cup 2023: What will happen if the IND vs AUS final ends in a tie?

Viral video: Hasin Jahan's cryptic message for Mohammed Shami breaks the internet, watch

Struggled to arrange father's funeral, couldn’t afford door lock, this Bollywood director debuted at 39, now owns...

EAM Jaishankar asks Canada to share evidence on India's alleged link in Nijjar killing

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE