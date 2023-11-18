IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins consider this player as biggest threat, it's not Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah, Jadeja, Gill

India and Australia will face off in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday.

Australian captain Pat Cummins has identified Mohammed Shami as the most formidable opponent leading up to the 2023 World Cup final on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Consequently, the 30-year-old is hopeful that the Australian batsmen can gain insights from their previous encounters with Shami.

Shami, who joined the team as a replacement for the injured Hardik Pandya, has proven to be the most menacing bowler for the opposition. The right-arm seamer has participated in only six matches but has already taken an impressive 23 wickets, boasting an astonishing average of 9.13 and an economy rate of 5.02. In the semi-final against New Zealand, he achieved a remarkable feat by claiming seven wickets, setting a new record for an Indian bowler in ODI history.

During a pre-game press conference, Cummins acknowledged India's well-rounded and penetrative bowling unit. Consequently, he recognizes the importance of Australia maintaining their dominance throughout the match.

"I mean they're all pretty well-rounded in all departments you know the one guy that didn't play at the start of the tournament who's done really well is obviously Mohammed Shami he's a class bowler to right and left armers, so yeah, he's going to be a big one but again that these are guys we've played a lot - so all our batters can draw in moments where they've taken on these bowlers and done well."

"Yeah, I think again, they're pretty well-rounded. They've got five guys that bowl ten overs pretty much every match. I think their spinners have done well through the middle overs, Kuldeep and Jadeja, so they're going to be a tough proposition like they always are. But you know, they've won every game, so they've been very impressive."

Australia experienced two significant defeats at the beginning of their campaign, one of which was against India. However, they managed to ignite a remarkable resurgence by triumphing in eight consecutive matches, even defeating a formidable South Africa side in the semi-final.

The talented right-arm speedster acknowledges that there will undoubtedly be a cacophony of opinions and distractions emanating from every corner of the globe. However, he fervently urges Australia to remain unfazed by this clamor and wholeheartedly dedicate themselves to the ultimate showdown.

"I think you've got to embrace it. The crowd's obviously going to be very one-sided but it's also in sport there's nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent and that's the aim for us tomorrow.

"Yeah, you've just got to embrace every part of it, every part of a final even you know in the lead-up there's going to be noise and more people and interest and you just can't get overwhelmed. You got to be up for it, you got to love it and just know whatever happens it's fine but you just want to finish the day with no regrets."

If Australia emerges victorious against India in Ahmedabad, it will mark their sixth World Cup triumph. Their most recent conquest occurred in 2015, when they defeated New Zealand in the final by seven wickets.