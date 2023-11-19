IND vs AUS: Meet Vini Raman, Indian-origin wife of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, she works as...

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan arrive in Ahmedabad to cheer for Team India in World Cup 2023 final against Australia

Is Rohit Sharma's India a more dominant World Cup team than Ricky Ponting's Australia, Clive Lloyd's WI? Numbers reveal

Viral video: Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty give standing ovation as Virat Kohli hits half-century, watch

Watch: Travis Head takes sensational diving catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma in IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final

Google unveils striking parallels: World Cup final 2003 vs 2023 - Tendulkar and Kohli at helm

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan arrive in Ahmedabad to cheer for Team India in World Cup 2023 final against Australia

Is Rohit Sharma's India a more dominant World Cup team than Ricky Ponting's Australia, Clive Lloyd's WI? Numbers reveal

Watch: Travis Head takes sensational diving catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma in IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final

Indian batters who scored 50+ runs in most consecutive innings in World Cups

Virat Kohli's performance in World Cup 2023

9 Bollywood actors who have predicted India’s win at World Cup 2023 final against Australia 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan arrive in Ahmedabad to cheer for Team India in World Cup 2023 final against Australia

Viral video: Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty give standing ovation as Virat Kohli hits half-century, watch

Shocking twists in Bigg Boss 17: Makers to reportedly evict 5 contestants next week and bring in new wildcards

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AUS: Meet Vini Raman, Indian-origin wife of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, she works as...

Vini, an Australian-Tamil woman, attended Mentone Girls Secondary College in Victoria, where she obtained her medical science degree and is currently working as a physician. Through her Instagram post Vini herself shared details about meeting Maxwell at a Melbourne Stars event in December 2013.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 03:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While the world witnesses the highly anticipated World Cup 2023 championship game between Australia and India, viewers are relishing in the thrilling inning by the men in blue. Nonetheless, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been showcasing his on-field prowess in cricket.

In cricket, players' personal lives are just as much in the spotlight as their on-field accomplishments. Remarkably, Vini Raman, Maxwell's wife, is Indian in descent. Recently, the couple has been in the news. On September 11, 2023, the cute couple Maxwell and Vini blessed with baby boy into their family, which has only piqued fans' curiosity about their private lives.

Who is Vini Raman?

Vini, an Australian-Tamil woman, attended Mentone Girls Secondary College in Victoria, where she obtained her medical science degree and is currently working as a pharmacist. Through her Instagram post Vini herself shared details about meeting her partner at a Melbourne Stars event in December 2013. The Indian girl initially piqued the interest of the all-rounder.

Vini Raman and Glenn Maxwell started dating in 2017, and the all-round player reportedly told her, "I love you first," according to Vini. After getting engaged in 2020 and dating for over five years, the couple postponed their wedding several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vini wed Glenn Maxwell per Christian customs on March 18, 2022, in Australia. On March 27, 2022, she tied the knot in a traditional Tamil wedding ceremony in Chennai. Logan Maverick Maxwell, a baby boy, was recently welcomed into Vini and Maxwell's family.

Vini Raman is a popular social media user who shares glimpses of her life and maintains over 2.5 lakh Instagram followers. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi 'cancels' Abhishek Kumar, says 'maine inko apna accha dost maana tha lekin...'

Brave or foolish? Man's daring stunt with giant crocodile leaves netizens in shock, watch

After Sam Altman's sacking from OpenAI, President Greg Brockman resigns; here's why AI expert got fired

Tiger 3 box office collection day 7: Salman Khan's actioner bounces back, earns Rs 17 crore

This actress made Bollywood debut in 2023; still beat Alia, Nayanthara, Katrina at box office, has grossed Rs 1500 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE