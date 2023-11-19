IND vs AUS: Meet Vini Raman, Indian-origin wife of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, she works as...

Vini, an Australian-Tamil woman, attended Mentone Girls Secondary College in Victoria, where she obtained her medical science degree and is currently working as a physician. Through her Instagram post Vini herself shared details about meeting Maxwell at a Melbourne Stars event in December 2013.

While the world witnesses the highly anticipated World Cup 2023 championship game between Australia and India, viewers are relishing in the thrilling inning by the men in blue. Nonetheless, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been showcasing his on-field prowess in cricket.

In cricket, players' personal lives are just as much in the spotlight as their on-field accomplishments. Remarkably, Vini Raman, Maxwell's wife, is Indian in descent. Recently, the couple has been in the news. On September 11, 2023, the cute couple Maxwell and Vini blessed with baby boy into their family, which has only piqued fans' curiosity about their private lives.

Who is Vini Raman?

Vini, an Australian-Tamil woman, attended Mentone Girls Secondary College in Victoria, where she obtained her medical science degree and is currently working as a pharmacist. Through her Instagram post Vini herself shared details about meeting her partner at a Melbourne Stars event in December 2013. The Indian girl initially piqued the interest of the all-rounder.

Vini Raman and Glenn Maxwell started dating in 2017, and the all-round player reportedly told her, "I love you first," according to Vini. After getting engaged in 2020 and dating for over five years, the couple postponed their wedding several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vini wed Glenn Maxwell per Christian customs on March 18, 2022, in Australia. On March 27, 2022, she tied the knot in a traditional Tamil wedding ceremony in Chennai. Logan Maverick Maxwell, a baby boy, was recently welcomed into Vini and Maxwell's family.

Vini Raman is a popular social media user who shares glimpses of her life and maintains over 2.5 lakh Instagram followers.