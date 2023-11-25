Headlines

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Trivandrum

Check out all the details related to India vs Australia match which will be played in Thiruvananthapuram.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 06:38 PM IST

India and Australia are set to face off in the second match of their five-match T20I series.

In the opening game, India emerged victorious by 2 wickets. Opting to field first after winning the toss, India restricted Australia to a total of 208 runs. Steven Smith and Josh Inglis played outstanding innings, contributing 52 and 110 runs respectively.

India's Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi managed to take one wicket each. In the second innings, India successfully chased down the target in the final over of the match. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav played crucial roles, scoring 58 and 80 runs respectively. Australia's Tanveer Sangha claimed two wickets.

Live Streaming Details

When will the second India vs Australia T20 match be played?

The IND vs AUS 2nd T20 International match will begin on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Where will the 2nd India vs Australia T20I be held?

The 2nd IND Vs AUS T20 International will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

What time will 2nd IND vs AUS T20 start?

The second India vs Australia T20I match will begin at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channel will live telecast the 2nd India vs Australia T20I?

Sports18 Network will broadcast live coverage of the 2nd IND vs AUS T20I. The match will also be broadcast on DD Free Dish.

Pitch report

The Greenfield International Stadium has gained a reputation for its low-scoring and abbreviated matches, as all four international games held at this venue have witnessed such outcomes. During the three T20Is held at this stadium, the average score has been a mere 114 runs. Interestingly, teams that have chased a target have enjoyed a slight advantage, winning two out of the three matches played.

Weather report

According to AccuWeather, there is a 25 percent chance of rain in Thiruvananthapuram on November 26. Although there have been showers in the past few days, the weather is expected to be clear on match day, with a maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.

Predicted playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube/Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia: Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.

