Cricket

'Aree mobile niche karo': MS Dhoni reacts to getting photographed during Uttarakhand vacation, video goes viral

MS Dhoni is currently enjoying some quality time with his family in Uttarakhand.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 05:35 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is currently enjoying a well-deserved vacation with his family in Uttarakhand before the highly anticipated IPL 2024 auction. Known for his privacy, the former India captain once again demonstrated his aversion to social media.

In a recently shared video on X, Dhoni can be seen politely requesting individuals to refrain from recording him as he attended an important phone call. Displaying his responsible nature, he promptly handed over his phone to the security personnel. This incident occurred while the 42-year-old icon patiently waited for his companions to join him on what appeared to be an invigorating hike.

"Are mobile niche karo. (Please, take down the mobile),” he said.

In another video, Dhoni playfully responded to a lady who warmly welcomed his wife, Sakshi, in a traditional manner.

“Wo to chu liya aapne, photo nahi liya to aap dubara chuoge (You already touched her, but they didn’t click the photo. So, you’ll do it again.),” Dhoni said.

Although MS Dhoni is undeniably one of the most renowned figures on social media, he seldom indulges in its usage. In an era where cricketers are almost inseparable from their mobile phones, Dhoni stands out as an exception. In 2018 Dhoni shed light on his infrequent reliance on these devices.

“Me and technology, there is a big divide. I don’t use phones so much and there are a lot of stories I don’t pick up phones. But I do use technology as well. Technology has to be used in the right way,” MS Dhoni had said in an interview.

On August 15, 2020, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, yet he remains an active player in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Speculation surrounds his future, with many eagerly awaiting his decision following the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on December 19.

