ICC Women's T20 World Cup, IND-W vs ENG-W: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report

IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup predicted playing XI: Here's how India-W and England-W could lineup in the Match 14 of the tournament on February 18.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

A rain-interrupted showdown awaits fans in Gqeberha as the weather forecast for the 14th ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between England Women and India Women has a chance of rain playing the role of party-pooper. The Group B fixture will take place at St. George's Park on Saturday, February 18th, and promises to be an exciting and unpredictable affair. With both teams vying for a spot in the semi-finals, the stakes are high and the atmosphere is sure to be electric.

England have been unstoppable thus far in the competition, trouncing West Indies and Ireland by seven and four wickets respectively. While the batters have been reliable, left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has been a force to be reckoned with, snaring six wickets already.

England have managed to take only one wicket in the powerplay so far, and they will be hoping to improve against an in-form Indian side who have already secured two victories.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. dominated their arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling contest before routing West Indies to make it two wins in a row. Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was their highest run-scorer with 75 runs, having played two match-winning innings. However, the top order has yet to make an impact, something that will keep the coaching staff on their toes.

Match Details

India Women vs England Women – Match 14, Women’s T20 World Cup

Date and Time: February 18, 6:30 PM

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha 

India vs England Pitch Report

The track at St George's Park offers balanced conditions, providing pacers with plenty of assistance. There is ample pace and bounce available, making it an ideal venue for bowlers who can swing the ball in both directions. Once settled, batters can look to play their shots with confidence, while teams typically prefer to chase the total on this ground.

India vs England Weather Report

The weather at the venue is expected to be oppressively humid throughout the match, with humidity levels fluctuating between 73% and 75%. The temperature is predicted to start at a balmy 23 degrees Celsius, but is expected to drop to 22 degrees Celsius as the game progresses. A thick cloud cover of 99% is also forecasted for the duration of the match.

Live Streaming Details

The IND-W vs ENG-W match will be live-streamed on the Hotstar+ Disney app and website. Moreover, viewers in India can also catch the action live on the Star Sports network.

India vs England Predicte playing XI

England Women: HC Knight(C), DN Wyatt, SIR Dunkley, Alice Capsey, NR Sciver, KH Brunt, AE Jones, S Ecclestone, S Glenn, CE Dean, LK Bell

India Women: Yastika Bhatia, S Mandhana, JI Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, H Kaur(C), DB Sharma, DP Vaidya, Richa Ghosh, P Vastrakar, RS Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

