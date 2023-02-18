India vs England, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND-W vs ENG-W in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

The Indian Women's Cricket Team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are determined to secure a spot in the knockout stage of the Women's T20 World Cup. However, they face a formidable challenge in the form of a powerful England side in their third Group B match on Saturday. With the stakes high, this match promises to be an exciting and thrilling encounter.

With two wins from two matches, a victory would secure India's place in the knockout stage of the Women's T20 World Cup. Despite India's top-order yet to reach its full potential, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has made crucial contributions in both games, while Jemimah Rodrigues has also been a bright spark. With the stakes high, India will be hoping that their top-order can fire on all guns and help them secure a place in the knockout stage.

The spotlight, however, will be on Smriti Mandhana's form, who had missed the opening game against Pakistan and failed to make an impact in the subsequent match against the West Indies.

Match Details

India Women vs England Women – Match 14, Women’s T20 World Cup

Date and Time: February 18, 6:30 PM

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha

India vs England- Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Heather Knight, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophia Dunkley, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Nat Sciver (vc), Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Renuka Singh

India vs England- My Dream11 team

Richa Ghosh, Danielle Wyatt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Jemimah Rodrigues, Nat Sciver, Deepti Sharma (vc), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone (c), Lauren Bell

