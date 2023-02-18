Watch: Crowd goes berserk as Virat Kohli walks out to bat in 2nd Test against Australia

File photo

Former India captain Virat Kohli received a rousing reception from Delhi crowd as he came out to bat a in the first innings of the second Test against Australia. Kohli came out to bat after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma.

Watch the video here:

Kohli fans were seen showing banners and cheering for the star batter as soon as he came out from the pavilion.

Earlier on Sunday (February 18), India failed to dominate Australian bowlers as the hosts lost the wickets of KL Rahul (17), Rohit Sharma (32) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0) in quick succession. All these wickets were claimed by veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon.

Kohli and Shreyas Iyer then joined hands to steady the ship before Iyer was dismissed for four runs by Lyon.

At lunch, India has scored 88 runs for the loss of four wicket, with both Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja batting at 15 runs.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 263 runs in their first innings. Mohammed Shami was the pick of Indian bowlers as he claimed four wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja grabbed three each. For Australia, Usman Khawaja top-scored with 81 runs.