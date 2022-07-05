Here's how Joe Root has fared as compared to other 'fab 4' players since 2021

Joe Root

England's former Test skipper has been on a roll for the past few years and he has continued his good form in the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test match against India here at Edgebaston as he scored another century for his team while chasing the mammoth target of 378 runs set by the Indian team.

The 31-year-old reached the three-figure mark on Day 5 of the ongoing fifth Test against India at Edgbaston. Root now has the most Test centuries among active cricketers.

Root has been on a roll in recent times. He has slammed his fifth Test century in 2022, now the most by a batter this year. He got to his record-breaking century off just 136 balls in the run-chase.

If we talk about the 'fab 4 of cricket which includes Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, Joe Root is miles ahead of the other three since 2021 sd the former England skipper has added 11 centuries to his kitty while the other 3 have contributed only 1 century among them.

Fab 4 Test centuries at 2021 start:



1. Virat Kohli - 27

2. Steven Smith - 26

3. Kane Williamson - 24

4. Joe Root - 17

Fab 4 Test centuries now:



1. Root - 28

2. Smith - 27

3. Kohli - 27

4. Williamson - 24



- Impeccable Root! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 5, 2022

Earlier this year, Root became the first active cricketer to score 10,000 Test runs. He is the second Englishman to get past the 10,000-run mark after Alastair Cook (12,474). Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, Cook, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara, S Chanderpaul, Mahela Jayawardene, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Sunil Gavaskar, and Younis Khan are the others to have reached this feat.