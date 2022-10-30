Search icon
‘Oh Haris Rauf, what did you do?’: Pak pacer’s deadly bouncer gives Bas de Leede nasty cut under eye, internet reacts

Injury broke play during the Super 12 match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf bowled a bouncer which struck Netherlands’ batsman Bas de Leede on his helmet. The Dutch player was injured and suffered a nasty cut on his face under his right eye. Play was stopped as doctors stepped onto the field to treat the injured de Leede. 

De Leede was retired hurt after making 6 runs from 16 balls. 

 

Netizens reacted to the deadly bouncer by Rauf and also sent wishes to de Leede to get well soon.

 

 

 

Meanwhile, Pakistan bowlers demolished the Netherlands batting, never giving themk any chance. Netherlands could only manage 91 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Only two batsman - Colin Ackermann (27) and Scott Edwards (15) were able to reach double figures. For Pakistan, Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets for 22 runs in 4 overs. Mohammad Wasim picked up 2 for 15 in 3 overs while Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah scalped one wicket each. 

Follow the Pakistan vs Netherlands match live here: PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Live score: Pakistan running riot, Shadab gets 3 wickets; LIVE scorecard

