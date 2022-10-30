‘Oh Haris Rauf, what did you do?’: Pak pacer’s deadly bouncer gives Bas de Leede nasty cut under eye, internet reacts

Photo: Twitter

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf bowled a bouncer which struck Netherlands’ batsman Bas de Leede on his helmet. The Dutch player was injured and suffered a nasty cut on his face under his right eye. Play was stopped as doctors stepped onto the field to treat the injured de Leede.

De Leede was retired hurt after making 6 runs from 16 balls.

Netizens reacted to the deadly bouncer by Rauf and also sent wishes to de Leede to get well soon.

Oh, Haris Rauf what did you do? pic.twitter.com/KPWpJoW0LU — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 30, 2022

That’s brutal by Haris Rauf pic.twitter.com/fjmwaoU8oI — Ibrahim (@idc_ibrahim) October 30, 2022

Haris rauf

Against others against virat kohli pic.twitter.com/tyhvURe0rg October 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Pakistan bowlers demolished the Netherlands batting, never giving themk any chance. Netherlands could only manage 91 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Only two batsman - Colin Ackermann (27) and Scott Edwards (15) were able to reach double figures. For Pakistan, Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets for 22 runs in 4 overs. Mohammad Wasim picked up 2 for 15 in 3 overs while Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah scalped one wicket each.

