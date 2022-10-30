PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: Rizwan, Shadab shine as PAK win by 6 wickets; check scorecard

Cricket
PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: Check latest updates of Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Group B clash, Perth weather report.
After their last-ball heartbreak against India, if Pakistan weren't feeling the heat already in an otherwise chilly Australia, a repeat act against Zimbabwe is bound to make them desperate. Desperate for wins and points to resuscitate their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign.
READ: IND vs SA, Perth weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in high-octane India-South Africa T20 World Cup clash?
Pakistan failed to defend 16 off the last over against the arch-rivals, and 13 off the last three balls. When they needed three in as many against the Round 1 qualifiers, they could muster only one and lost two wickets instead. They are in the must-win territory already, and even the six available points they can gather from their last remaining games may not suffice eventually.
The Dutch are slightly more hungry to get going. Despite a similarly vacant points column, Pakistan's final-ball defeats have shielded them against a drastic plunge in NRR. Netherlands are at the bottom of the six-team group for exactly that reason.
When: Sunday, October 30 at 3 PM local | 12:30 PM IST
Where: Perth Stadium, Perth
READ: IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Match time, team news, weather forecast for India-South Africa match
Pakistan vs Netherlands Probable XI
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Shadab Khan wins the Player of the Match award for his spell.
"I just tried to bowl it at the stumps, that was my plan, just to keep it simple. I have bowled against few of their players in county cricket, so I know how they play. All our bowlers bowled well. The fast bowlers put pressure in the powerplay, and I took wickets because of that pressure built. We didn't finish the game well in the last couple of matches, but we managed to do it today," said the all-rounder.
As India is all set to take on against South Africa later today, Pakistan fans were spotted cheering for the Indian team and singing the famous song 'Yeh Dosti'from movie Sholey.
For the unversed, If India wins against South Africa, it will benefit Pakistan in their campaign to move forward in the tournament as Pakistan is yet to play South Africa in this world cup.
Watch the video below.
Scott Edwards: We are going to bat first. Stephan Myburgh, Brandon Glover, Roelof van der Merwe are back in the playing XI.
Babar Azam: We are not under pressure, but it's not going to be easy for us. We need to focus on this game. In T20 you need a good start in the first six overs. Our middle order has performed well in patches, but we need to step up as a unit. Fakhar is back for Haider Ali.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Netherlands (Playing XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren
Will Babar Azam or Scott Edwards make any changes to their playing XIs? Which players should you include in your Fantasy XIs, here are the top picks:
READ| PAK vs NED Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Netherlands Super 12 Match 29, T20 World Cup 2022
While you can follow the clash between Pakistan and Netherlands here, for those looking forward to watch the game live, we've got you covered.
READ| Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs NED match 29 of T20 World Cup in India
Here's how the Group B points table looks like ahead of the must-win clash for both Pak and Netherlands.
A triple-header will shake up the #T20WorldCup standings today, but which teams will push closer to a semi-final berth?— ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022
Group 2 state of play https://t.co/KdhQkRpde9 pic.twitter.com/XF6lPrDgq7
Pakistan and Netherlands square off in a must-win encounter for both sides. Here's all you need to know:
What: Pakistan vs Netherlands, 29th Match, Super 12 Group 2
When: October 30, Sunday
Time: Toss is scheduled for 12:00 PM, match starts at 12:30 PM
Where: Perth Stadium, Perth