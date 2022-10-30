Headlines

Chandrayaan-3 marks giant leap, lander successfully separates from spacecraft

Cricket

PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: Rizwan, Shadab shine as PAK win by 6 wickets; check scorecard

PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: Check latest updates of Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Group B clash, Perth weather report.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

After their last-ball heartbreak against India, if Pakistan weren't feeling the heat already in an otherwise chilly Australia, a repeat act against Zimbabwe is bound to make them desperate. Desperate for wins and points to resuscitate their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign.

READ: IND vs SA, Perth weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in high-octane India-South Africa T20 World Cup clash?

Pakistan failed to defend 16 off the last over against the arch-rivals, and 13 off the last three balls. When they needed three in as many against the Round 1 qualifiers, they could muster only one and lost two wickets instead. They are in the must-win territory already, and even the six available points they can gather from their last remaining games may not suffice eventually.

The Dutch are slightly more hungry to get going. Despite a similarly vacant points column, Pakistan's final-ball defeats have shielded them against a drastic plunge in NRR. Netherlands are at the bottom of the six-team group for exactly that reason.

When: Sunday, October 30 at 3 PM local | 12:30 PM IST

Where: Perth Stadium, Perth

READ: IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Match time, team news, weather forecast for India-South Africa match

Pakistan vs Netherlands Probable XI

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

LIVE BLOG

  • 30 Oct 2022, 03:48 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Shadab wins MoM

    Shadab Khan wins the Player of the Match award for his spell. 

    "I just tried to bowl it at the stumps, that was my plan, just to keep it simple. I have bowled against few of their players in county cricket, so I know how they play. All our bowlers bowled well. The fast bowlers put pressure in the powerplay, and I took wickets because of that pressure built. We didn't finish the game well in the last couple of matches, but we managed to do it today," said the all-rounder. 

  • 30 Oct 2022, 03:47 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Fun fact

    Pakistan win their first ever T20I match on Australian soil. Wow, let that sink in. 

  • 30 Oct 2022, 03:41 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: PAK win at last!

    Finally, Babar Azam and co get their first win. They were made to wait, but they have finally got their campaign underway with a victory. 

    Pakistan won by 6 wkts

  • 30 Oct 2022, 03:38 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Masood dismissed

    The wait for Pakistan continues as Shan Masood gets dismissed after scoring 12. Still 1 run needed for the win. 

     

  • 30 Oct 2022, 03:34 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Six more needed to win

    Pakistan still need six runs to win. 

    PAK 86/3 (13)

    Pakistan need 6 runs in 42 balls

  • 30 Oct 2022, 03:29 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Rizwan dismissed on 49!

    Mohammad Rizwan gives away an inside edge and misses out on his fifty. 

    PAK 83/3 (12.1)

    Pakistan need 9 runs in 47 balls

  • 30 Oct 2022, 03:25 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    7 runs off the 11th over and PAK move slowly towards their hard-fought win.

    PAK 80/2 (11)

    Pakistan need 12 runs in 54 balls

  • 30 Oct 2022, 03:21 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Five runs off that previous over. 10 overs bowled. 

    19 runs needed to win for PAK. 

  • 30 Oct 2022, 03:15 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    A review taken and Rizwan survives. Umpire had ruled out but the third umpire ruled it over. 

    PAK 71/2 (9.4)

    Pakistan need 21 runs in 62 balls

  • 30 Oct 2022, 03:13 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Six runs from the ninth over. PAK needed to win this under 9 overs to boost their net run rate. They will try to get this job done ASAP. 

    PAK 68/2 (9)

    Pakistan need 24 runs in 66 balls

  • 30 Oct 2022, 03:08 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Back-to-back boundaries to end the 8th over. PAK looking to finish this job early with Rizwan the architect-in-chief

    PAK 62/2 (8)

    Pakistan need 30 runs in 72 balls

     

  • 30 Oct 2022, 02:58 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Fakhar Zaman walks back, Edwards claims his first wicket. PAK two down in their chase. 

    PAK 53/2 (7.1)

    Pakistan need 39 runs in 77 balls

  • 30 Oct 2022, 02:54 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    End of the Powerplay and PAK have managed to score 41 runs. Almost halfway there. 

    PAK 41/1 (6)

    Pakistan need 51 runs in 84 balls

  • 30 Oct 2022, 02:49 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    A brief pause in play as Pak players complain about the sunlight. Four runs from that over. 

    PAK 35/1 (5)

    Pakistan need 57 runs in 90 balls

  • 30 Oct 2022, 02:45 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Rizwan survives!

    What a chance, Rizwan survives! Almost gets dismissed what a flying effort from Netherlands. 

    PAK 31/1 (4.1)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 02:40 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    10 runs off the previous over as Pak continue to attack after losing Babar. 

    PAK 26/1 (3.1)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 02:34 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Babar run out!

    PAK dealt massive blow in their chase of 92 as Babar Azam gets run out after scoring just 4 runs. 

    PAK 16/1 (2)

    Pakistan need 76 runs

  • 30 Oct 2022, 02:31 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    11 runs off the first over and Pakistan are up and running in their chase of 92. 

    PAK 11/0 (1) 

  • 30 Oct 2022, 02:30 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Rizwan off the mark

    Rizwan gets Pakistan off the mark with a double and gets a boundary on the very next ball. Remember, Pak need to finish this early to boost their Net Run Rate. 

    PAK 6/0 (0.2) 

  • 30 Oct 2022, 02:15 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Lowest of World Cup so far

    The lowest total of T20 World Cup 2022 so far by Netherlands. Pakistan need 92 runs to pick up their first points. 

    NED 91/9 (20)

    Innings Break

  • 30 Oct 2022, 02:10 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: NED with 91 runs

    NED put 91 runs on the board. Should be a walk in the park for Babar Azam and Co with the kind of form they're looking in today. 

    NED 91/9 (20)

     

     

  • 30 Oct 2022, 02:08 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    7 runs off Waseem's over and two wickets. It's all happening here in Perth. Can NED cross the three-figure mark? Naseem will bowl the final over.

    NED 86/8 (19) 

  • 30 Oct 2022, 02:06 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Narrowly misses out

    Waseem narrowly misses out on his hattrick. He appeals but umpire isn't interested. 

    NED 81/8 (18.4)

     

  • 30 Oct 2022, 02:02 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Hattrick loading?

    Gone! Pringle departs after failing to connect, Waseem gets his first. On the subsequent ball, the pacer gets Klassen with a pin-point yorker. He's on a hattrick!

  • 30 Oct 2022, 01:58 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Shaheen's spell ends

    Shaheen ends his spell with 5 runs from the final over. He's managed just 1 wicket so far in this World Cup. 

    NED 79/6 (18)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 01:55 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Just three runs off that over, and Netherlands seem to be choking here. 

    Only 3 overs to go. 

    NED 74/6 (17)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 01:53 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Another one bites the dust, Van der Merwe dismissed by Rauf. Pakistan are running riot at the moment. 

    NED 73/6 (16.3)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 01:49 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Naseem gave away just 3 runs and dismissed the opposition skipper. It's all one way traffic at the moment. 

    NED 71/5 (16) 

  • 30 Oct 2022, 01:47 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Edwards dismissed

    NED skipper Scott tries for a scoop shot, holes out towards Iftikhar Ahmed, the Dutch side are five down. 

    NED 69/5 (15.3)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 01:44 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    9 runs off Shadab's previous over, and a wicket as well. Pak firmly on top. 

    NED 68/4 (15.1)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 01:41 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Shadab get his third wicket

    Shadab with the breakthrough once again as Ackermann gets dismissed while playing the reverse sweep. NED opt for a review but to no avail. 

    NED 61/4 (14.2)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 01:37 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Six runs off the previous over from Shaheen. Netherlands moving with turtle's pace here. Pak firmly on top. 

    NED 61/3 (14.1)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 01:31 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Only four runs off the previous over and Netherlands are really in a tough spot. 

    NED 54/3 (13.1)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 01:26 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Six runs off the over, a boundary for NED but they need more of these. 

    NED 49/3 (12)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 01:20 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: NED looking to shift gears

    9 runs off the 11th over. Netherlands must look to go big now!

    NED 43/3 (11)

     

  • 30 Oct 2022, 01:17 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Drinks break!

    Halfway through the Netherlands innings and they've only managed to score 34 runs. They will certainly need to up the ante in the remaining 60 balls. 

    NED 34/3 (10)

     

  • 30 Oct 2022, 01:14 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Just two runs off that over from Shadab, and two reviews, both unsuccessful. 

    NED 29/3 (9.1)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 01:12 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Another review but to no avail from Pakistan, both sides have lost a review each. 

    NED 26/3 (8.3)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 01:10 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Some drama here

    Another success for Shadab, Max O Dowd gets dismissed, Netherlands players opt for a review, but to no avail. NED three down now. 

    NED 26/3 (8.1)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 01:05 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Five runs from the previous over. 

    NED 26/2 (8)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 01:02 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Just two runs off Shadab's first over and a wicket as well. 

    NED 21/2 (7)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 01:01 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Cooper dismissed 

    Cooper's stay at the pitch was a brief one, Shadab gets a wicket on his first ball, Netherlands two down. 

    NED 19/2 (6.1)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 12:59 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: De Leede retired hurt

    De Leede walks out, hopefully it's nothing serious. 

    Tom Cooper comes out in his place. 

    NED 19/1 (6)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 12:55 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Rauf strikes De Leede with a bouncer

    A break in play as De Leede gets hurt by a bounce off Rauf. Doctors are out to take a look. 

    NED 18/1 (5.5)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 12:53 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: NED look to rebuild

    Six runs off the previous over as Netherlands look to rebuild here. 

    NED 18/1 (5.1)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 12:49 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Huge shout for PAK

    A huge shout for Pakistan but umpire doesn't agree. 3 runs off the over. 

    NED 13/1 (4.1)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 12:42 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Shaheen off the mark!

    Shaheen gets the monkey off his back, and gives away 6 runs in the over. 

    NED 9/1 (3)

     

  • 30 Oct 2022, 12:40 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Shaheen gets Myburg

    Shaheen gets his first wicket of the tournament, Myburg departs, Netherlands lose their first wicket. 

    NED 7/1 (2.2)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 12:38 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: NED off the mark!

    Netherlands off the mark, Naseem gives away two runs! 

    NED 3/0 (2)

  • 30 Oct 2022, 12:30 PM

    As India is all set to take on against South Africa later today, Pakistan fans were spotted cheering for the Indian team and singing the famous song 'Yeh Dosti'from movie Sholey.

    For the unversed, If India wins against South Africa, it will benefit Pakistan in their campaign to move forward in the tournament as Pakistan is yet to play South Africa in this world cup.

    Watch the video below.

  • 30 Oct 2022, 12:31 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Maiden over from Shaheen

    Shaheen starts with a maiden over!

  • 30 Oct 2022, 12:25 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Myburgh and Max ODowd are at the crease. Myburgh is on strike. Shaheen Afridi will open the attack

  • 30 Oct 2022, 12:19 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: National anthem time!

    Time for the national anthems! Hopefully, this will charge up both sets of players!

  • 30 Oct 2022, 12:14 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Captains verdict

    Scott Edwards: We are going to bat first. Stephan Myburgh, Brandon Glover, Roelof van der Merwe are back in the playing XI.

    Babar Azam: We are not under pressure, but it's not going to be easy for us. We need to focus on this game. In T20 you need a good start in the first six overs. Our middle order has performed well in patches, but we need to step up as a unit. Fakhar is back for Haider Ali.

  • 30 Oct 2022, 12:11 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Pitch report

     Looks like a good flat track with sunny conditions that will assist the batters. The bowlers will be able to extract some bounce and pace as well.

     

  • 30 Oct 2022, 12:09 PM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Team news

    Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

    Netherlands (Playing XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren

  • 30 Oct 2022, 11:48 AM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: Trivia

    Two games since his return from injury, and this is the first in his T20I career that Shaheen Afridi has gone wicketless in successive games despite bowling his full quota of overs.

  • 30 Oct 2022, 11:38 AM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: Head to Head

    Pakistan and Netherlands have faced off in the 2009 T20 World Cup, and the Men in Green prevailed back then, winning the one and only contest between these two sides. 

  • 30 Oct 2022, 11:29 AM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: Fantasy XI

    Will Babar Azam or Scott Edwards make any changes to their playing XIs? Which players should you include in your Fantasy XIs, here are the top picks:

    READ| PAK vs NED Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Netherlands Super 12 Match 29, T20 World Cup 2022

     

     

  • 30 Oct 2022, 11:19 AM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: Where to watch?

    While you can follow the clash between Pakistan and Netherlands here, for those looking forward to watch the game live, we've got you covered. 

    READ| Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs NED match 29 of T20 World Cup in India

  • 30 Oct 2022, 11:16 AM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: Group B Points 

    Here's how the Group B points table looks like ahead of the must-win clash for both Pak and Netherlands. 

  • 30 Oct 2022, 11:07 AM

    PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: All you need to know

    Pakistan and Netherlands square off in a must-win encounter for both sides. Here's all you need to know:

    What: Pakistan vs Netherlands, 29th Match, Super 12 Group 2

    When: October 30, Sunday

    Time: Toss is scheduled for 12:00 PM, match starts at 12:30 PM

    Where: Perth Stadium, Perth 

