PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: Rizwan, Shadab shine as PAK win by 6 wickets; check scorecard

PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: Check latest updates of Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Group B clash, Perth weather report.

After their last-ball heartbreak against India, if Pakistan weren't feeling the heat already in an otherwise chilly Australia, a repeat act against Zimbabwe is bound to make them desperate. Desperate for wins and points to resuscitate their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign.

Pakistan failed to defend 16 off the last over against the arch-rivals, and 13 off the last three balls. When they needed three in as many against the Round 1 qualifiers, they could muster only one and lost two wickets instead. They are in the must-win territory already, and even the six available points they can gather from their last remaining games may not suffice eventually.

The Dutch are slightly more hungry to get going. Despite a similarly vacant points column, Pakistan's final-ball defeats have shielded them against a drastic plunge in NRR. Netherlands are at the bottom of the six-team group for exactly that reason.

When: Sunday, October 30 at 3 PM local | 12:30 PM IST

Where: Perth Stadium, Perth

Pakistan vs Netherlands Probable XI

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah