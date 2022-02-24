Hardik Pandya's lookalike? WWE star Carmelo gives fans major 'Judwa' vibes - SEE pic

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya may not have played for the national team for a while now, but he sure does know how to hog the limelight. Earlier on Wednesday, Hardik started to trend on Twitter, alongside WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes, who seems to have an uncanny similarity with Pandya.

Netizens tried their best but couldn't spot any difference between the two of them, such are their similarities in physique and look-wise. Even Carmelo couldn't believe this, and once he started to trend in India, the WWE star tweeted about the same.

Carmelo tagged Pandya in his tweet and wrote, "Hardik has me trending in India, Much love."

.@hardikpandya7 has me trending in India. Much love — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) February 22, 2022

As both WWE and cricket are immensely popular in India, fans couldn't help my gush at the similarities between Pandya and Carmelo. Some fans even called the WWE star Pandya's doppelganger, while others flooded Twitter with hilarious memes.

Check it out yourself:

After making a successful career in Cricket. Hardik pandya debuts in WWE NXT . pic.twitter.com/N12PdTJGey — Shafeeq (@imshafeeq27) February 22, 2022

Hardik pandya lite spotted — (@UtkarshRatedR23) November 12, 2021

When Carmelo Hayes Meets Hardik Pandya pic.twitter.com/pBShSZGXUS February 22, 2022

Hardik pandya looks cool in shirtless pic pic.twitter.com/4fDdJ1Pv6E — Gautam (@its_gautam____) February 22, 2022

While Hardik hasn't played for India for a while now, he's gearing up to mark his comeback with the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, where the all-rounder will be seen leading out his home franchise Gujarat Titans.