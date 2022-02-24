IND vs SL 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs Sri Lanka match in Lucknow

Host nation India is all set to face Sri Lanka in three-match T20I series which will be followed by two Test matches. The Men in Blue will start this new campign in Lucknow, a venue where they have played only one T20I - back in 2018.

India enter this contest after thrashing West Indies in both ODIs and T20Is. There will be plenty of changes being made to the squad with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant rested meanwhile Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja make their return. Surya Kumar Yadav, who was the player of the series against West Indies, will also be missing out due to injury.

Talking about the Lankan side, they, on the other hand, had a terrible T20I series against Australia where they lost by a 4-1 margin. They did win the final game which gave them some sort of relief. However, their record against India isn't that great as going head-to-head, India have 14 wins to Sri lanks's seven. They have won a bilateral T20I series only once.

Their side also faces the loss of Wanindu Hasaranga, who fetched a commanding price of INR. 10.75 Crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The spinner has tested positive again for COVID-19 and is undergoing an extended isolation.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Sri Lanka – 1st T20I in Lucknow

Wicketkeeper: Kamil Mishara

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Maheesh Theekshana

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma (C), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara/Maheesh Theekshana.

Kamil Mishara, Rohit Sharma (C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Maheesh Theekshana

The match begins at 07:00 PM IST and will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, February 24. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando