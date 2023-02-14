Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic first wedding photos out; see adorable pics of vow renewal ceremony

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic first wedding photos out (Photo - Instagram)

Team India's star cricketer Hardik Pandya recently renewed his wedding vows with his wife Natasa Stankovic in an intimate and serene ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Pandya took to Instagram to share photos of himself with his wife from the wedding ceremony.

These are the first photos of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's wedding ceremony, even though they have been married for around three years. Take a look at the adorable photos of the couple -

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married once again in a resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan, where they renewed their wedding vows. The ceremony was also attended by their son Agastya Pandya, who is two years old.

Pandya and Stankovic looked adorable as they renewed their wedding vows in the presence of friends and family, posing together at sunset. Natasa wore a traditional white wedding gown which was embezzled with sparkles and jewels, with a white veil.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and his son Agastya both looked dapped in black suits with white shirts inside. Natasa walked down the aisle with her father as Pandya waited at the end with his groomsmen.

