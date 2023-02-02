Hardik Pandya opens up on his game, says 'Since MS Dhoni is gone, responsibility is on me'

File Photo

Shubman Gill dazzled with an unbeaten century, propelling India to a 168-run victory over New Zealand in the third T20I and clinching the series 2-1. Gill, who became only the fifth Indian batter to score a century in all three formats, was in scintillating form, smashing an unbeaten 126 off just 63 balls to power India to an imposing 234/4 in 20 overs.

In response, the New Zealanders were bowled out for a meager total of 66, with Indian captain Hardik Pandya taking four wickets. After the match, Pandya, who also contributed 30 not out off 17 balls, said that he had to adjust his game to meet the needs of the team.

Captain @hardikpandya93 collects the @mastercardindia trophy from BCCI president Mr. Roger Binny & BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr. Jay Shah



Congratulations to #TeamIndia who clinch the #INDvNZ T20I series @JayShah pic.twitter.com/WLbCE417QU — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

"I've always enjoyed hitting sixes. But that's life, I've to evolve. I've believed in partnerships and I want to give my batting partner and my team some assurance and calmness that I'm there. I've played more games than any of these guys, I've learnt how to accept and swallow pressure and make sure everything is calm. Maybe I have to get my strike rate down for that. Taking new roles is always that I look forward to. I want to take the new ball role too, because I don't want anyone to come and take that difficult role. If they're under pressure, then we are chasing the game. I want to lead the front. I've been working on my new ball skills," Pandya said during the post-match press conference.

Pandya also remarked that his role is akin to the one that former India captain MS Dhoni had adopted during the latter stages of his international career. He believes that his experience and knowledge of the game can help him to become a valuable asset to the team, just as Dhoni had been.

"I don't mind playing the role that somewhere down the line, Mahi used to play. At that time, I was young and hitting all around the park. But since he's gone, all of a sudden, that responsibility is onto me. I don't mind that. We are getting the results. It's okay if I have to play a little slow," he added.

Team India's next assignment will be a highly-anticipated four-match Test series against Australia starting February 9, followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in March. This upcoming series promises to be an exciting showdown between two of the world's top cricketing nations.

READ| Suryakumar Yadav takes two stunning flying catches in slip during IND-NZ 3rd T20