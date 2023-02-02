Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Hardik Pandya opens up on his game, says 'Since MS Dhoni is gone, responsibility is on me'

Indian captain emphasized that he is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure the team's success, and that he is committed to helping the team reach its goals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

Hardik Pandya opens up on his game, says 'Since MS Dhoni is gone, responsibility is on me'
File Photo

Shubman Gill dazzled with an unbeaten century, propelling India to a 168-run victory over New Zealand in the third T20I and clinching the series 2-1. Gill, who became only the fifth Indian batter to score a century in all three formats, was in scintillating form, smashing an unbeaten 126 off just 63 balls to power India to an imposing 234/4 in 20 overs.

In response, the New Zealanders were bowled out for a meager total of 66, with Indian captain Hardik Pandya taking four wickets. After the match, Pandya, who also contributed 30 not out off 17 balls, said that he had to adjust his game to meet the needs of the team.

"I've always enjoyed hitting sixes. But that's life, I've to evolve. I've believed in partnerships and I want to give my batting partner and my team some assurance and calmness that I'm there. I've played more games than any of these guys, I've learnt how to accept and swallow pressure and make sure everything is calm. Maybe I have to get my strike rate down for that. Taking new roles is always that I look forward to. I want to take the new ball role too, because I don't want anyone to come and take that difficult role. If they're under pressure, then we are chasing the game. I want to lead the front. I've been working on my new ball skills," Pandya said during the post-match press conference.

Pandya also remarked that his role is akin to the one that former India captain MS Dhoni had adopted during the latter stages of his international career. He believes that his experience and knowledge of the game can help him to become a valuable asset to the team, just as Dhoni had been.

"I don't mind playing the role that somewhere down the line, Mahi used to play. At that time, I was young and hitting all around the park. But since he's gone, all of a sudden, that responsibility is onto me. I don't mind that. We are getting the results. It's okay if I have to play a little slow," he added.

Team India's next assignment will be a highly-anticipated four-match Test series against Australia starting February 9, followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in March. This upcoming series promises to be an exciting showdown between two of the world's top cricketing nations.

READ| Suryakumar Yadav takes two stunning flying catches in slip during IND-NZ 3rd T20

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
Yearender 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Raju Srivastava, Deepesh Bhan, artists who passed away
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic
State Bank of India to deliver money to your home: Step-by-step guide
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple AirTag helps passenger find lost wallet after airline fails
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.