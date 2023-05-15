Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

GT vs SRH: Why are Gujarat Titans' players wearing lavender jerseys in IPL match today?

IPL 2023, GT vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 08:04 PM IST

GT vs SRH: Why are Gujarat Titans' players wearing lavender jerseys in IPL match today?
GT vs SRH: Why are Gujarat Titans' players wearing lavender jerseys in IPL match today? (Photo: GT/IPL)

IPL 2023, GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans (GT) is taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their home state in the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). GT is batting in the first innings as SRH skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first. The team lost their first wicket in Wridhhiman Saha in the first over.

In today's match, the GT players were seen playing wearing a new kit, a lavender-coloured jersey. This is different from their usual dark blue jersey. But why are GT players, including skipper Hardik Pandya, wearing lavender jerseys today? This is part of a special initiative to raise awareness about cancer. Lavender is usually the colour for oesophageal cancer. However, it is now used for all kinds of cancer.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan.

READ | KL Rahul on online trolling: It sometimes affects me

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
Streaming This Week: Pathaan, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Kanjoos Makhichoos, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Three men thrash cop in Noida after being asked to follow rules, held
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.