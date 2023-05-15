GT vs SRH: Why are Gujarat Titans' players wearing lavender jerseys in IPL match today? (Photo: GT/IPL)

IPL 2023, GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans (GT) is taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their home state in the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). GT is batting in the first innings as SRH skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first. The team lost their first wicket in Wridhhiman Saha in the first over.

In today's match, the GT players were seen playing wearing a new kit, a lavender-coloured jersey. This is different from their usual dark blue jersey. But why are GT players, including skipper Hardik Pandya, wearing lavender jerseys today? This is part of a special initiative to raise awareness about cancer. Lavender is usually the colour for oesophageal cancer. However, it is now used for all kinds of cancer.

Looking sharp in their lavender kits, the Gujarat Titans shows support for the fight against cancer



Show your support for this noble initiative with aGTvSRH TATAIPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/v0nrH9mgZM May 15, 2023

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan.

