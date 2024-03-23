GT vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

GT vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 5 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

The highly anticipated match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2024 is set to take place as their first encounter of the season. This match will serve as a rematch from the previous season's Qualifier 2 game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Shubman Gill showcased his brilliance by scoring a remarkable century. The upcoming match is scheduled to be held at the same venue on the 24th of March 2024, marking the second game of the day.

In a parallel fixture, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be competing in Jaipur at 3:30 PM (IST), while MI and GT will battle it out in the evening game at 7:30 PM (IST). Mumbai Indians will be led by Hardik Pandya this season, bringing a fresh perspective to the team. Similarly, Gujarat Titans will see Shubman Gill taking charge, adding a new dynamic to their gameplay. Despite missing key players, both teams boast a roster of exceptional talent including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Kane Williamson, and others.

MI will be without the services of Suryakumar Yadav, who is yet to regain match fitness, while GT will be missing their star bowler Mohammed Shami, who has been sidelined due to injury. With a lineup of top-tier players on both sides, including Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Ishan Kishan, and Umesh Yadav, the clash between GT and MI promises to be an enthralling encounter that fans won't want to miss.

Match details

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, 5th Match

Date & Time: Mar 24, 07:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Keepers: Ishan Kishan, Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (vc), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Hardik Pandya, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan

GT vs MI My Dream11 team

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Hardik Pandya (c), Romario Shepherd, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan (vc), Piyush Chawla

