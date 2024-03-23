IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals troll Harshal Patel after Abhishek Porel smashes him for 25 runs in an over

The Delhi Capitals took to social media to playfully tease Harshal Patel of the Punjab Kings after he conceded 25 runs in the final over of Match 2 at the Mullanpur Stadium on Saturday. With Abhishek Porel, the wicketkeeper-batsman, causing significant damage in the 20th over, the Capitals humorously referred to Patel as "Purple Patel" and made a lighthearted comment about his performance.

Prior to the 20th over, the Capitals were struggling at 149-8 and were at risk of being bowled out. However, Porel completely changed the game by hitting three fours and two sixes, taking advantage of Harshal Patel's inconsistent bowling. Despite this, Patel managed to take a wicket as the innings came to an end.

Abishek Porel to Purple Patel pic.twitter.com/tuMJuiwO7g — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 23, 2024

Harshal Patel claimed the prestigious purple cap in the 2021 season by taking 32 wickets, but has faced challenges since then. Despite a lackluster performance for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2023, he managed to secure a lucrative Rs 11.75 crore deal with the Punjab Kings.

In a recent match against the Punjab Kings, the Capitals struggled after being put into bat. While openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh provided a strong start, the team faltered as key players like Rishabh Pant, Shai Hope, and Ricky Bhui failed to maintain the momentum.

Ultimately, Sam Curran's impressive half-century was instrumental in Punjab Kings' victory over Delhi Capitals by four wickets in their IPL 2024 match on Saturday. Despite losing some early wickets while chasing a target of 175, PBKS managed to recover thanks to a crucial partnership between Curran and Liam Livingstone. The duo successfully chased down the target in 19.2 overs, with Curran scoring 63 runs and Livingstone remaining unbeaten at 38.

