Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals troll Harshal Patel after Abhishek Porel smashes him for 25 runs in an over

This country imposes Rs 2 lakh fine on people who pick rocks and sand from its beaches because…

IPL 2024: Sam Curran, Livingstone shine as Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets

Once world's highest-paid actress, this star saw 7 failed marriages, her gangster boyfriend was murdered by her daughter

S Jaishankar dismisses China's repeated claims on Arunachal Pradesh, calls it…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals troll Harshal Patel after Abhishek Porel smashes him for 25 runs in an over

Once world's highest-paid actress, this star saw 7 failed marriages, her gangster boyfriend was murdered by her daughter

IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma suffers injury scare during Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match, leaves field midway

Ayurvedic remedies to reduce high uric acid and joint pain

Tips to remove Holi colour from skin

Foods to boost white blood cell count and prevent cancer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

Ahead of Baba Siddique's iftar party, know history of star-studded event where Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan reunited

Once world's highest-paid actress, this star saw 7 failed marriages, her gangster boyfriend was murdered by her daughter

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals troll Harshal Patel after Abhishek Porel smashes him for 25 runs in an over

The Capitals humorously referred to Patel as "Purple Patel" and made a lighthearted comment about his performance.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 08:16 PM IST

article-main
X/Screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi Capitals took to social media to playfully tease Harshal Patel of the Punjab Kings after he conceded 25 runs in the final over of Match 2 at the Mullanpur Stadium on Saturday. With Abhishek Porel, the wicketkeeper-batsman, causing significant damage in the 20th over, the Capitals humorously referred to Patel as "Purple Patel" and made a lighthearted comment about his performance.

Prior to the 20th over, the Capitals were struggling at 149-8 and were at risk of being bowled out. However, Porel completely changed the game by hitting three fours and two sixes, taking advantage of Harshal Patel's inconsistent bowling. Despite this, Patel managed to take a wicket as the innings came to an end.

Harshal Patel claimed the prestigious purple cap in the 2021 season by taking 32 wickets, but has faced challenges since then. Despite a lackluster performance for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2023, he managed to secure a lucrative Rs 11.75 crore deal with the Punjab Kings.

In a recent match against the Punjab Kings, the Capitals struggled after being put into bat. While openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh provided a strong start, the team faltered as key players like Rishabh Pant, Shai Hope, and Ricky Bhui failed to maintain the momentum.

Ultimately, Sam Curran's impressive half-century was instrumental in Punjab Kings' victory over Delhi Capitals by four wickets in their IPL 2024 match on Saturday. Despite losing some early wickets while chasing a target of 175, PBKS managed to recover thanks to a crucial partnership between Curran and Liam Livingstone. The duo successfully chased down the target in 19.2 overs, with Curran scoring 63 runs and Livingstone remaining unbeaten at 38.

Also read| IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma suffers injury scare during Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match, leaves field midway

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Once bigger than Amitabh, Dharmendra, Jeetendra; a mistake made this actor side-hero, had 2 failed marriages, died in...

How a delivery boy became the reason behind Rs 34000 crore business, made Rs 2325 crore revenue in 3 months…

Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha's custody extended till March 26, says 'arrest illegal will...'

Meet woman who failed to crack UPSC exam five times, became IAS in 6th attempt, is a social media star, she is from...

Bihar: 1 killed, 9 injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Supaul

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement