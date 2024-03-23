Twitter
Cricket

IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma suffers injury scare during Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match, leaves field midway

Ishant Sharma was included in the starting XI for Delhi Capitals' first match of the IPL 2024 season.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 07:18 PM IST

Ishant Sharma had to leave the field early in the opening match of the Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 season against the Punjab Kings at the newly-built Mullanpur stadium after suffering an injury scare on Saturday, March 23. Ishant was seen twisting his ankle while fielding in the 6th over of the Punjab Kings' chase of 175 in the outfield. He was visibly in pain and required the assistance of the physio to leave the field.

The incident was captured on television, showing Ishant Sharma twisting his right ankle while attempting to prevent a boundary. It was a distressing sight that left his teammates, including captain Rishabh Pant, concerned.

Ishant Sharma was included in the starting XI for Delhi Capitals' first match of the IPL 2024 season. The experienced fast bowler made an immediate impact with the ball, conceding 9 runs in the first over but bouncing back to dismiss Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan for 22 in the 4th over.

Ishant also played a role in the run-out of Jonny Bairstow, the other opener for Punjab Kings. He managed to get a fingertip to the ball hit straight at him, resulting in the run-out of the English star at the non-striker's end.

Unfortunately, Ishant's time on the field was cut short due to the severe injury he sustained during the powerplay on Saturday.

With South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and English middle-order batsman Harry Brook ruled out of the tournament, Delhi Capitals are now concerned about Ishan's fitness. They are hoping for his quick recovery in time for the remaining matches.

 

