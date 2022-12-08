From SG to New Balance, Check out the top 5 cricket bats in India along with where to buy and EMI Options

Virat Kohli celebrating his century

A cricket batsman is supposed to hit the ball with the best of timing and defend the ball with a good temperament. Amidst all these skills and techniques, what type of cricket bat a batter chooses defines a lot about his/her performance on the field. Now we all want to know about the best cricket bats of 2022. Some of you might be aware of the top 10 cricket bats 2022 while others might be confused with so, if you are seeking the best cricket bats, take a look at top available options on India.

SG Scorer Classic Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat

Purchase this amazing cricket bat from SG, a renowned brand. This cricket bat comes with a short handle and is ideal to play with leather balls. Along with this, the offered cricket bat is manufactured using top-notch Kashmir willow, which is known for its traditional shape and maximum stability. The offered cricket bat is covered in grain-faced bat tape, ensuring a smooth finish and stylish appearance.

Price - Rs 1370

Spartan MSD Edition Grade 5 Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat

SPARTAN brings to you this robust cricket bat that’s ideal for leather balls and is available with a short handle. This cricket bat is designed using high-grade Kashmir willow, which ensures its excellent durability, superior shock absorption, and lightweight. Moreover, this cricket bat comes with a middle sweet spot and has a medium spine profile.

Price - Rs 1929

New Balance DC-280 / TC-260 Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat

Don’t miss this robust cricket bat from new balance that’s made using high-grade Kashmir willow, which ensures its generous sweet spot. This cricket bat comes with a short handle and is made using large edges to ensure maximum acceleration to the ball with minimum jarring of the hands and forearms. The offered cricket bat is available in the 180 x 150 x 150 cm dimension and weighs around 400 grams.

INR - 1799

Kookaburra Adult Kashmir-Willow Cricket bat

Verse your play session with this impressive cricket bat KOOKABURRA that weighs around 1200 grams. The offered cricket bat is designed using first-string Kashmir willow an and comes with a short handle. In addition to this, the offered cricket bat comes in dark green, lime, and white color combination. Available with big edges and a generous sweet spot, this cricket bat comes in the 15 x 10 x 60 cm.

Price - Rs 3119

