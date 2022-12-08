'Cryptos se bhi tez gir rahi..': Virender Sehwag's brutal assessment of Team India's recent performances

Virender Sehwag's no-nonsense verdict on Team India's recent performances

Former India skipper Virender Sehwag has admitted that the performances of Men in Blue in recent times have dipped at an alarming rate, comparing it to cryptocurrencies. Rohit Sharma's men suffered a disappointing 10-wicket loss in the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 against England.

While they did beat New Zealand 1-0 in the subsequent T20I series, they suffered a loss in the ODI series by the same margin and the ODI series defeat against Bangladesh on Wednesday rang alarm bells as India lost two back-to-back series after a long while.

India lost the second ODI against Bangladesh by five runs, and the margin of defeat could have been much heavier, but skipper Rohit spared his side's blushes as he smacked a fifty and took them close, despite playing with an injured thumb.

The last time India lost an ODI series against Bangladesh was way back in 2015 when they last toured their neighbouring nation. Sehwag meanwhile wanted a 'shake-up' after the recent dismal run in international cricket.

"Cryptos se bhi tez gir rahi hai apni performance yaar. Need to shake up - wake up," wrote Sehwag on Twitter.

In the previous fixture, Bangladesh won by just 1 wicket, as Mehidy Hasan stole victory for his side from the jaws of defeat as he scored an unbeaten 38-run knock. He again was the hero for the home side as the all-rounder smashed a century while coming out to bat at number 8.

The Men in Blue had earlier failed to qualify for the knockout rounds of Asia Cup 2022, and with not long left for the ODI World Cup at home in 2023, the performances need to improve drastically.