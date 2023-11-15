Headlines

How Mukesh Ambani's father brought cricket World Cup to India, know the interesting story behind it

Cricket

Explained: Controversy behind India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal's pitch

In a shocking turn of events just hours before the highly anticipated 2023 World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand in Mumbai, allegations have surfaced suggesting that India might have manipulated the pitch to cater to their team's strengths.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 02:48 PM IST

The much-awaited showdown at the Wankhede Stadium, scheduled to commence at 2 pm local time on November 15, took an unexpected twist when reports claimed that the originally designated pitch, number seven, had been swapped for pitch number six.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the first semi-final was initially planned on pitch seven, which had not been used in the World Cup before. However, ICC's independent pitch consultant, Andy Atkinson, is now facing scrutiny for allegedly disregarding the pre-agreed pitch selection. Pitch six, previously utilized in the World Cup for the India-Sri Lanka and England-South Africa matches, is now the chosen battleground. This sudden change has sparked speculation that it might favor India's formidable spin attack.

Andy Atkinson, responsible for overseeing pitch preparation in ICC tournaments, was reportedly informed of an unspecified issue with pitch seven, leading to suspicions that India aimed to tailor the pitches to their advantage. The controversy deepens with concerns raised about the upcoming final scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

The Daily Mail highlighted similar concerns for the final, where three out of four matches deviated from the agreed-upon pitches at the venue without prior ICC approval. The blame game ensued, with the BCCI and Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) shifting responsibility onto each other, leaving a cloud of uncertainty over the pitch selection process.

In an email disclosed by the Daily Mail, Atkinson expressed apprehensions regarding the pitch neutrality, questioning whether the final would mark the first ICC CWC final with a pitch specifically chosen to cater to a team's stipulations. The email raised concerns about potential favoritism towards the home team

It's noteworthy that the two World Cup matches played on pitch number six at the Wankhede Stadium occurred nearly two weeks prior, on October 21 and November 2. As the controversy unfolds, India won the toss and elected to bat first in this critical semi-final clash. The cricketing world now watches closely to see how this pitch controversy might impact the outcome of the high-stakes match.

