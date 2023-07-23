Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

The match was set ablaze by the fiery century from Tayyab Tahir, complemented by a stellar three-wicket haul from Sufiyan Muqeem.

In a thrilling showdown at the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo, Pakistan A emerged victorious with a resounding 128-run win over India A. The match was set ablaze by the fiery century from Tayyab Tahir, complemented by a stellar three-wicket haul from Sufiyan Muqeem.

The momentum swung in Pakistan A's favor early on, as Arshad Iqbal claimed his second wicket of the night, dismissing Rajvardhan Hangargekar for a mere 11 runs. India A found themselves in a precarious position, having lost nine wickets in their pursuit of a daunting target of 353. However, Manav Suthar and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya stood strong at the crease, refusing to be defeated.

A comprehensive all-round performance in the final



Prior to this exhilarating chase, Pakistan A had set the stage ablaze with an impressive total of 352/8 in their allotted 50 overs. The foundation for their commanding score was laid by the dynamic opening duo of Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan, who contributed 59 and 65 runs respectively. However, it was Tayyab Tahir who stole the show with a magnificent century, leaving the opposition in awe. Mubasir Khan also made a valuable contribution with 35 runs.

India A fought back valiantly, with Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Riyan Parag taking two wickets each, while Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, and Harshit Rana scalped one wicket each.

