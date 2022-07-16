DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'

Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket

'Brown monkey' - this is what Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was called by some spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), during India's historic Test win against Australia Down Under. He and fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah were subjected to racial abuse by the crowd in Sydney.

This is not the first time, racist remarks were made. During India's 5th and final rescheduled Test against England at Edgbaston, several Indian fans took to Twitter to report the racist behaviour they endured during the fourth day's play.

With sporting bodies and fraternities trying to curb this menace and many people promoting the hashtags #StopRacism and #EndRacism, is it all a social media gimmick or do people really believe, there should be an end to racism.

Especially with an ICC tournament - Men's T20 World Cup - all set to be held in Australia later this year, will the same behaviour from fans continue?

Talking about the issue, DNA Web asked former Australia spinner Brad Hogg about the same to which the bowler said that, 'we're adults and should try to teach each other not to be racist, and how we should treat other people'.

"Yeah, that's a big thing that's going around in the world at the moment. No racism and prejudice are one of those things that we're really stepping out. And that's a good thing about Australia. We're very multicultural now. So we've got a diverse range of cultures. So we're really trying to get on top of that as much as possible. But at the end of the day, for me, what I've learned playing the game of cricket, we're adults trying to teach each other not to be racist, and how we should treat other people.

"So obviously, we're doing something wrong. With kids coming through, we should be treating everyone equally, no matter what colour no matter what race, and at the end of the day, we're all the same, same species," Hogg, who has himself been a part of World Cup winning Australian ODI team, said during an event organised by Western Australia.

In fact, the 51-year-old himself was accused of making an offensive remark to Anil Kumble and Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a Test game in Sydney. The Indians had alleged that Hogg had referred to an Indian player as a ''bastard'.

He was charged under Level 3 of the ICC Code of Conduct following a complaint by Indian team manager Chetan Chauhan. However, later, the decision to drop charges was taken.

"For me, I don't like it. As far as long as we should treat everyone with respect, it's just not about racism, as well as about your sexuality and all that sort of stuff. I think we should respect people's decisions. Because at the end of the day, it's all about life. And I think the greatest gift that we can give each other as a human being is, is to find that, that space of true love, and that's what I've really learned coming here to India."

The Chinaman bowler added that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has surely helped cricketers from different nations come and understand the different cultures. He added that 'anyone who's racist really is not that intelligent'.

"Especially playing IPL cricket is really engaging in someone else's culture and really getting tomorrow and there's not much difference but there's so much beauty between our two nations. And that's what I love about it.

"And, again, I thank you so much India for giving me the experiences that have never ever gotten before. India has granted me so much and has grown me as a person. The friendships that I've had over here are something special.

"And anyone who's racist really is not that intelligent and hasn't got much going forward and has a lot of doubt within themselves as well. And you can see the cricket field remember when we used to sledge so if you saw my sledging and I was angry, you can tell that I was doubting myself".

Hogg gave the example of how he used to get angry when players like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly used to get the best of him.

"When Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly were on top of me, if I was alleging laughing, I was having fun out there, or both were in the battle, and it was an even kill. So on a personal front, you can see when I've lost it, and I've lost the true me because I was jealous. I was judging the other person on the other end, and I shouldn't be doing that. As I said, treat everyone equally".

