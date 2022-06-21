'Siraj had tears in his eyes': Tim Paine opens up on racism incident at SCG

Siraj has tears in his eyes: Tim Paine recalls racism incident at SCG

The 2021-22 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia gave Indian cricket fans memories of a lifetime and it will surely go down in history as one of the most memorable series of modern cricket. An underdog Indian side, without its skipper Virat Kohli, against all odds stunned Australia in their own den, by winning the Test series.

While Kohli took part in the first Test, he had to return back home for personal reasons, and despite having numerous injuries, the Indian contingent delivered the performance of a lifetime.

Even though the series remains a memorable one for fans, there were some incidents, which also highlighted the dark side of cricket.

During the third Test in Sydney, Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj was subjected to racist abuse as he stood near the boundary ropes, in only the second Test match of his career.

Recently, then Australia skipper Tim Paine opened up on how the incident left Siraj devastated, as he had also suffered a personal loss, with the demise of his father.

Speaking on Neeraj Pandey's documentary series 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum', Paine revealed how the whole episode left Siraj in tears.

"I still remember walking up to Siraj, he actually had tears in his eyes and tears rolling down his cheeks. So it obviously really affected him and cut him really deep. This is a kid, who has just gone through the death of his father. And then to have that I just thought was uncalled for," said the former Australian skipper.

He further added, "Traditionally in Australia we have been pretty good at how we treat our visiting cricketing teams. So to see it happen again was disappointing."

As fate would have it, Siraj turned out to be the leading wicket-taker for India in the series, having registered 13 scalps in three games. The youngster also registered his maiden five-wicket haul in red-ball cricket, during the series-deciding game in Gabba.