Bandon Mein Tha Dum: Tim Paine calls Rohit Sharma, Team India players 'selfish' for THIS reason

Tim Paine calls Rohit Sharma, Team India players 'selfish'

Team India's tour of Australia during 2021-22 was a historic one, to say the least, and the story of India's valiant fightback, down under, has been shown in the documentary series 'Bandon mein tha dum.'

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the docu-series gives fans an inside glimpse into the tour, which became historic for plenty of reasons. And not just because of India's on-field performances, but some off-field issues also became the talk of the town on the internet back then.

Among the most infamous incidents from the tour, five Indian players were allegedly spotted flouting covid guidelines, which drew strong criticism from some of the Australian players.

Rohit Sharma, who was the vice-captain to Ajinkya Rahane after the second Test of the series, alongside Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini were captured eating inside a restaurant in Melbourne.

Despite covid protocols in place, the five players were spotted in a viral video flouting covid rules just days after India had levelled the series against Australia at the MCG. Subsequently, the five Indian players were put under isolation.

As fate would have would it, they all tested negative for Covid, but Tim Paine, then Australia captain called the players 'selfish' as their antics could have put the entire series in doubt.

In the series 'Bandon mein that dum' on Voot, Paine can be seen saying, "I mean those 4-5 guys put the whole Test series at risk. For what? For a bowl of Nando's, chips or wherever they went, like I just find that pretty selfish to be honest."

Team India skipper Rahane meanwhile said that the Indian players were only waiting inside the restaurant because of the bad weather outside.

"The players who appeared in the pictures were actually waiting for their takeaway order. Due to bad weather, they had to wait inside. The story that appeared in the news was really wrong," said Rahane.