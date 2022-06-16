IND vs SA 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs South Africa match in Rajkot

India vs South Africa 4thT20I Dream11

The 4th T20I match between India and South Africa will be played on 17th June at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. India made a stellar comeback in the series after being down 2-0. India won the 3rd T20I game by 48 runs.



In the 3rd T20I of the series, India posted a strong total of 179 runs on the board, on the back of the contributions from the openers, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dwaine Pretorius was the most successful bowler.

Then, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal were impressive with their bowling efforts to help India win by 48 runs. The top run-scorer for Proteas was Heinrich Klaassen.

Despite a defeat in the last T20I, Temba Bavuma’s side will fancy their chances and will try to once again get back on form. Poor shot selection and off day for bowlers in the field ultimately condemned them to their first defeat of the series.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs South Africa – 4th T20I in Rajkot

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer (C), David Miller, Henrich Klassen

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (VC), Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Henrich Klassen (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

India vs South Africa My Dream11 Playing XI

Henrich Klassen, Rishabh Pant, Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer (C), David Miller, Hardik Pandya (VC), Aiden Markram, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

India vs South Africa Match Details

The match begins at 07:00 PM IST and will take place at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Friday, June 17. The match will be aired live on Star Sports Network in India. Fans can live stream the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(C) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.