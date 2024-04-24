Twitter
Weather update: IMD issues red alert for severe heatwave in many states, rain likely in some states; check full forecast

It said that severe heatwave conditions likely over coastal Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, as well as interior Karnataka for the next five days.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 07:50 PM IST

A prolonged spell of heatwave is expected over East and South Peninsular India for the next five days, according to IMD.

It said that severe heatwave conditions likely over coastal Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, as well as interior Karnataka for the next five days.

Isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and coastal Karnataka are also expected to witness heatwave conditions during this period.

“Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, during next 5 days; Coastal Karnataka during 24th – 26th, Tamil Nadu on 24th& 25th; East Uttar Pradesh during 25th – 28th and West Uttar Pradesh during 26th-28th; Konkan on 27th & 28th April,” the IMD said in a release.

IMD has also issued a red alert for Gangetic West Bengal, indicating a chance heat illnesses and heat stroke across all age groups. 

Besides this, IMD also issued orange alerts for Odisha, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema.

Also, rain is expected for some regions as a fresh spell of rainfall followed by thunderstorms and lightning is forecasted over Northwest India from April 26 to April 28. Northeast India may witness heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places on April 24, 28 and 28, according to the IMD.

Rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to experience isolated to scattered rainfall from April 24 - 28. Light rainfall is also predicted for Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, South Madhya Pradesh, and interior Karnataka from April 24 to April 27.

 
