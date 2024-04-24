Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance submits bid for massive plant, aims for Rs 36000000000…

Pakistan going to get rich soon, here's why

Meet Narayana Murthy’s son, left job at father’s Rs 5970000 crore firm, inspired by Sudha Murty, he is…

Meet PhD wife of IIT graduate who secured Rs 100 crore package, was fired within a year, his AIR was…

Meet actor, who worked as background dancer, once had only Rs 20 in pocket; now earns 10 crore per film, is worth...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance submits bid for massive plant, aims for Rs 36000000000…

Meet PhD wife of IIT graduate who secured Rs 100 crore package, was fired within a year, his AIR was…

MP Board Result 2024: Class 10, 12 results to be out today; check time, how to download scorecard

8 countries with the highest number of tigers

Indian batters with centuries in IPL 2024

Indian states with highest divorce rates

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet actor, who worked as background dancer, once had only Rs 20 in pocket; now earns 10 crore per film, is worth...

Ranveer Singh's biggest flop suffered Rs 90-crore loss, faced several delays, was remake of 80s' classic, earned only...

Fahadh Faasil shares how Malayalam cinema's business model is different: 'Unlike the rest of India...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor, who worked as background dancer, once had only Rs 20 in pocket; now earns 10 crore per film, is worth...

This actor, who was once thrown out of the auditions, now takes Rs 10 crore per film.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 07:00 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Aayush Sharma (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many actors like Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, and others started their career as background dancers and have now become huge stars. Another addition to this list is an actor who is still trying to make his mark and give a hit at the box office. 

The actor we are talking about has a relation to the family of superstars and despite making his debut under a big banner, the actor failed to impress the audience. This actor, who once used to give auditions with just Rs 20 in his pocket now charges Rs 10 crore per film despite having no hit. He is none other than Aayush Sharma. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

Aayush Sharma is an actor and husband of Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's production Loveyatri and later also starred in another Salman Khan film Antim. However, both films failed to impress the audience and bombed at the box office. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that before entering films, he worked as a background dancer in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's hit song Dilli Waali Girlfriend from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. 

The actor said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, "The first time I came to Mehboob Studios was for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Someone told me ‘Why are you working as a background dancer.' I said that I wanted to see what a film set looks like and to see how the shoots happen. I couldn't find a job as Assistant Director. At one point, I wanted to become a casting director, thinking that I could get on the set through this. I remember that I had a shoot for YJHD at Mehboob Studios. It was a beautiful moment as there were 300-400 background dancers and I was one of them. Then I saw Manish Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and then I saw Ranbir Kapoor entering the set for the Dilliwali girlfriend song shoot." 

He also recalled how once he used to give auditions with just Rs 20 in his pocket and faced rejections several times. He also recalled an incident when the director asked him to 'get out' when he was giving auditions. 

Despite starting his career with a flop, according to a report from Telly Chakkar, the actor charged Rs 10 crore for his second film Antim. He reportedly has a net worth of Rs 91 crore, a luxurious bungalow, and a fleet of expensive cars. The actor is now all set to star in Ruslaan which also stars Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade. Helmed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the film is all set to release on 26th April.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Taiwan hit by dozens of earthquakes, largest measuring 6.3 magnitude, no major damage reported

MP Board Result 2024: Class 10, 12 results to be out today; check time, how to download scorecard

Banswara Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Donald Trump accused of corrupting 2016 US presidential elections, prosecutors say he...

Puppy reunites with mother after being stuck inside shop, viral video wins internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement