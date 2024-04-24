Meet actor, who worked as background dancer, once had only Rs 20 in pocket; now earns 10 crore per film, is worth...

This actor, who was once thrown out of the auditions, now takes Rs 10 crore per film.

Many actors like Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, and others started their career as background dancers and have now become huge stars. Another addition to this list is an actor who is still trying to make his mark and give a hit at the box office.

The actor we are talking about has a relation to the family of superstars and despite making his debut under a big banner, the actor failed to impress the audience. This actor, who once used to give auditions with just Rs 20 in his pocket now charges Rs 10 crore per film despite having no hit. He is none other than Aayush Sharma.

Aayush Sharma is an actor and husband of Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's production Loveyatri and later also starred in another Salman Khan film Antim. However, both films failed to impress the audience and bombed at the box office. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that before entering films, he worked as a background dancer in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's hit song Dilli Waali Girlfriend from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The actor said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, "The first time I came to Mehboob Studios was for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Someone told me ‘Why are you working as a background dancer.' I said that I wanted to see what a film set looks like and to see how the shoots happen. I couldn't find a job as Assistant Director. At one point, I wanted to become a casting director, thinking that I could get on the set through this. I remember that I had a shoot for YJHD at Mehboob Studios. It was a beautiful moment as there were 300-400 background dancers and I was one of them. Then I saw Manish Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and then I saw Ranbir Kapoor entering the set for the Dilliwali girlfriend song shoot."

He also recalled how once he used to give auditions with just Rs 20 in his pocket and faced rejections several times. He also recalled an incident when the director asked him to 'get out' when he was giving auditions.

Despite starting his career with a flop, according to a report from Telly Chakkar, the actor charged Rs 10 crore for his second film Antim. He reportedly has a net worth of Rs 91 crore, a luxurious bungalow, and a fleet of expensive cars. The actor is now all set to star in Ruslaan which also stars Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade. Helmed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the film is all set to release on 26th April.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.