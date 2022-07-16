ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: These teams confirmed to feature alongside Rohit Sharma-led India

Final two teams confirm places in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

As the cricketing nations are gearing up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the final two nations - Netherlands and Zimbabwe - have booked their place for the tournament.

The last team to qualify for the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022



See you in Australia, @ZimCricketv



More https://t.co/OsuciyMrAR pic.twitter.com/q94G2PFlef — ICC (@ICC) July 15, 2022

Netherlands and Zimbabwe made it to the tournament after seeing off USA and PNG respectively in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B.

Australia calling



Netherlands have booked their spot in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

With this, all 16 teams to qualify for the ICC event have been confirmed. Ireland and UAE have also qualified from Global Qualifier A, while the top 11 teams from the men's T20 World Cup 2021 and hosts Australia had already qualified.

Confirmed teams at ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022:

The following teams will play in the first round comprising of two groups. The top two teams from each group will join Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa in the Super 12s.

The teams that made it to the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 automatically qualified for the 2022 event.

Group A: Namibia, Sri Lanka, UAE, Netherlands/Zimbabwe

Group B: Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Netherlands/Zimbabwe