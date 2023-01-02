Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant likely to miss IPL 2023 after suffering car crash: Report

DC skipper Rishabh Pant could miss IPL 2023

Rishabh Pant endured a horrific car crash recently and was lucky perhaps to miraculously escape the burning car, just in the nick of time. The youngster was also helped by a Harayana travels bus driver and conductor on his way to the hospital.

The star batsman was shifted to Dehradun's Max Hospital where he continues to he recover from multiple ailments.

There were multiple cuts and bruises on Pant's body, he also underwent a minor plastic surgery on his head. The 25-year-old escaped any fatal blows to his head and other body parts, but he tore his right knee ligament in the crash.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Pant could miss the Test series vs Australia in February-March and he might also 'skip' IPL 2023 campaign.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper's treatment and his recovery time can only be estimated once his ligament tear treatment begins.

Currently, the southpaw is recovering from the bruises and abrasions he endured in the crash. The Cricbuzz report adds that Pant's progress is being monitored by BCCI, and he could be shifted to Mumbai, once he is in the condition to fly.

The same report states all external injuries will have to be treated first, before the treatment of the ligament tear, which BCCI could take into its own hands.

Pant is in stable condition currently as he continues to recover from the mishap. BCCI in their media release provided an update on the wicketkeeper batsman's health.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back," read the release.

"Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment," it added further.