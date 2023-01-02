IND vs SL 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match in Mumbai

IND vs SL 1st T20I Dream11 prediction

Team India are all set to begin their road to the ODI World Cup 2023 with their first outing of the new year against Sri Lanka. In Rohit Sharma's absence, who faces time out through a thumb injury, Hardik Pandya will be seen leading the Men in Blue.

The senior players like Virat Kohli and others have been rested, while all the seniors will be expected to return for the ODI series which will take place after the T20I leg.

Dasun Shanaka's side won the Asia Cup 2022 but faced the humiliation of bowing out of the T20 World Cup 2022, without reaching the Super-12 stage. Both India and Sri Lanka will be looking to kick things off on a positive note and thus a win would be on the agenda for both sides.

READ| 'Can easily afford a driver, don't have to drive alone': Kapil Dev reacts to Rishabh Pant's accident

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs SL 1st T20I match

Keeper – Kusal Mendis, Ishan Kishan (VC)

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Deepak Hooda

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Probable Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

READ| ‘Now stay with your wife’: KL Rahul gets brutally TROLLED after posting photos with Athiya Shetty

IND vs SL 1st T20I My Dream11 team

Kusal Mendis, Ishan Kishan (VC), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Match Details

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I is scheduled to start at 07:00 PM IST on December 2 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.