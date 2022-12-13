Ranji Trophy 2022-23 live streaming: Where to watch, TV channel, all you need to know

Ranji Trophy 2022-23

India's premier domestic cricket competition is back, the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season will begin on December 13, and will go on until February 16. It will be the 88th edition of the Ranji Trophy, with 38 teams and this time around, the BCCI have tweaked the format a little.

There will be five groups, four groups comprising of 8 Elite teams in every group, whereas, the fifth Plate group will feature six teams.

All the teams will play each other in home and away format, with the top two teams from each Elite group, will be qualifying for the quarterfinals, while the teams finishing bottom in the total 32 teams will be relegated to the Plate group, and they will be replaced by the two sides that will finish top of the Plate group.

The Ranji Trophy was named after KS Ranjitsinhji, the first-ever Indian cricketer to play Test cricket, although he played for England. Since its inception in 1934/35, there have been 87 editions of the Ranji Trophy have been played, with Mumbai the most successful team having won the prestigious competition 41 times. Karanataka have won 8 times, Delhi have won 7 times, Baroda have been crowned champions five times while defending champions Madhya Pradesh have also won five titles.

Some star names to look out for in Ranji Trophy 2022-23

While many players have hogged the limelight with their performances in Ranji Trophy, there are some names that stand out wide apart from others. Here are some of the star names to keep an eye on:

Hanuma Vihari (Andhra captain), Yash Dhull (Delhi captain), Ishant Sharma (Delhi), Priyank Panchal (Gujarat captain), Shahbaz Nadeem (Jharkhand), Mayank Agarwal (Karnataka captain), Kuldeep Sen (Madhya Pradesh), Ajinkya Rahane (Mumbai captain), Sarfaraz Khan (Mumbai), Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai), Baba Indrajith (Tamil Nadu), Rinku Singh (Uttar Pradesh)

When does Ranji Trophy 2022-23 start?

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season will kick start on December 13, Tuesday.

When does Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches start?

All the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches will start simultaneously on December 13 at 09:30 AM IST across different venues.

How to watch Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches on television in India?

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network channels in India. The match between Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu will be shown live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

How to watch Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches live streaming in India?

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.