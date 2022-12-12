'Don't know the criteria': KL Rahul on Cheteshwar Pujara being named vice-captain ahead of Rishabh Pant

KL Rahul talks about Cheteshwar Pujara being named vice-captain ahead of Rishabh Pant

After losing back-to-back ODI series, Team India will want to continue the momentum that they picked up in the final match of the recently concluded series against Bangladesh. The two teams are set to lock horns in a two-match Test series, starting on December 14.

Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli shone brightly and while it will be a much-changed roster for the Test series, the Men in Blue will want to win the series against Bangladesh at all costs to keep alive their hopes for the World Test Championship final which will be played next year.

Meanwhile, stand-in captain KL Rahil spoke to the press on Monday and talked about multiple topics, including the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma and why Cheteshwar Pujara was named vice-captain ahead of Rishabh Pant.

While Pujara was served as vice-captain previously, he is just about hanging onto his spot in the Test side, whereas, the now-sacked former Chairman of selection committee Chetan Sharma had said that Pant, along with Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah would be groomed as future captains under Rohit Sharma's tenure.

When quizzed about the selection criterion, Rahul said, "Regarding vice-captain, at least I don't know what is the criteria. Whoever is picked, you give yourself a pat on the back. It really doesn't change too many things, everybody in the team knows their roles and responsibilities."

He further insisted that both Pujara and Pant have played key roles for Team India in the past, and will be expected to continue the same.

"Rishabh and Pujara both have been brilliant for us in Test cricket and have done the job so many times. So we really don't think much. The team wins as eleven players and when we go down we go down as whole team. Everyone has responsibility," added the 29-year-old.

With Rohit Sharma due to miss the first Test against Bangladesh, Rahul is hopeful that the 35-year-old can recover quickly, after injuring his thumb during the 2nd ODI.

"Rohit is an important player for us. He is an experienced player and captain of our team. He is someone that the team will really miss but we hope he can recover quickly and comeback for the second Test," stated Rahul.