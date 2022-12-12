Suryakumar Yadav may get bumper promotion in BCCI's central contract, know how much he will earn

SKY may get promoted in BCCI central contracts list, while Rahane, Ishant could lose theirs

Team India's explosive middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who is currently ranked number 1 in ICC's T20 rankings for batsmen, is in line to be promoted in BCCI's new central contract list. While veteran players such as Ishant Kishan and Ajinkya Rahane are likely to be removed from the central contract list.

As per a report from PTI, the Board's Apex Council meeting will be held on December 21, and various agendas will be discussed in the same, including the promotion and demotion of many players.

Surya, who has been in the impeccable form of late is likely for a bumper promotion, alongside the likes of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, who is also reported to be in the running to take as India's next T20 captain.

READ| 'India lost 2 Tests at home in 10 years, Pakistan lost 3 Tests in 2022': Fans brutally troll Babar Azam's side

On the other hand, out of favour names such as Ishant, Rahane as well as Wriddhiman Saha may be axed from the latest list. There are four categories of central contracts handed out by the BCCI, the top tier is the

A+ contracts that offer Rs 7 crore, Group A gives Rs 5 crore, Group B means Rs 3 crore and Group C offers Rs 1 to the cricketers.

There are multiple metrics used by the BCCI in consultation with national selectors to determine the gradation system.

A+ and A are two categories where the players are either all-format regulars or at least certainty in Tests along with one of the two white-ball formats. To be in Group B, a cricketer has to play at least two formats while group C is primarily for single-format players.

READ| Pakistan out of World Test Championship 2023 final race, know how it's Team India gain

Also, one needs to play a specific number of international games (per format) to for inclusion in the list. The promotion however is performance-based and ICC ranking is also taken into consideration.

"Surya was in Group C but his performance in the last one year warrants a promotion to Group B at least, if not A. He is currently world No. 1 in T20I ICC rankings and is a serious contender in ODI team also," a senior official, who is privy to the developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Gill, who is now a two-format regular (Tests and ODIs) can expect a promotion from Group C to B. Someone like Ishan Kishan, who has played a considerable number of international games across two formats in 2022, is likely to enter the list.

READ| IPL 2023 auction: Team wise players list, remaining purse, live streaming, latest updates; all you need to know

Pandya, who has now led the national team in two T20I away series, might be included in group B after a string of consistent shows. He was demoted to Group C last year after missing a major part of last season due to a back injury.

With inputs from PTI