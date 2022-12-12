Search icon
Pakistan out of World Test Championship 2023 final race, know how it's Team India gain

Pakistan lost the 2nd Test against England on Monday in Multan which dashed their hopes of reaching the final of the World Test Championship 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 02:56 PM IST

Babar Azam's Pakistan on Monday lost the second Test against England by 26 runs, thus losing the ongoing three-match Test series to the visitors. With this, their chances of reaching the final of World Test Championship 2021-23 have also been dashed, with the Men in Green falling to sixth in the latest WTC standings. 

Pakistan suffered their third Test series loss in the year 2022 on Monday, and with it, their hopes of qualifying for the final of WTC next year have been dashed. The Men in Green slipped to sixth place in the latest standings, below England, who rose a place to reach 44.44%. 

Pakistan have 42.42%, while the loss comes as a major boost for Team India who are fourth in the standings, at 52.08%. 

With England and Pakistan already out of contention, the race to the final of World Test Championship will be between India, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Australia, with the top two teams taking on each other in the summit clash. 

Screenshot-1140

Team India have six matches remaining in their WTC schedule, and they must win atleast five matches to reach the final. 

The Men in Blue take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, followed by a four-match Test series against Australia at home next year. Team India need to win at least five games to overtake other teams and reach the final of WTC 2023. 

Australia and South Africa will play a Test series against each other later this month, meaning one of the two sides is likely to drop points, while Sri Lanka only have 1 Test match remaining in their cycle, so realistically, the Men in Blue still have a good chance of reaching the summit clash. 

