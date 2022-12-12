Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'India lost 2 Tests at home in 10 years, Pakistan lost 3 Tests in 2022': Fans brutally troll Babar Azam's side

Pakistan were brutally trolled after losing the ongoing Test series at home against England, with fans slamming Babar Azam and Co.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 03:13 PM IST

'India lost 2 Tests at home in 10 years, Pakistan lost 3 Tests in 2022': Fans brutally troll Babar Azam's side
Babar Azam's Pakistani team was brutally trolled after they lost to England

Pakistan suffered a 26-run defeat in the second Test against England in Multan on Monday, which saw them surrender the Test series to Ben Stokes' side. The Three Lions won a Test series on Pakistani soil after 22 years, and with their latest defeat, the Men in Green are out of contention to reach final of World Test Championship 2021-23. 

Babar Azam's men have lost to England in a T20I series at home before the T20 World Cup 2022, while they also lost the Test series at home against Australia earlier in 2022. The series loss against England comes as the latest setback for Pakistan. 

Although they reached the final of T20 World Cup, losing to England in the summit clash, their record in red-ball cricket has been poor of late. 

READ| Pakistan out of World Test Championship 2023 final race, know how it's Team India gain

After their latest defeat, the Pakistani team were brutally trolled on social media, with fans flooding Twitter with memes and they were also compared to Team India, who boast of a much better record at home. 

Check how fans reacted to Pakistan's Test series loss:

More to follow...

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in sexy bikini, photos go viral
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor THESE top B-town celebs moms whose maternity style is on point
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: TWS earbuds from OnePlus, Oppo, Boat and others under Rs 2,500
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 541 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.