'India lost 2 Tests at home in 10 years, Pakistan lost 3 Tests in 2022': Fans brutally troll Babar Azam's side

Babar Azam's Pakistani team was brutally trolled after they lost to England

Pakistan suffered a 26-run defeat in the second Test against England in Multan on Monday, which saw them surrender the Test series to Ben Stokes' side. The Three Lions won a Test series on Pakistani soil after 22 years, and with their latest defeat, the Men in Green are out of contention to reach final of World Test Championship 2021-23.

Babar Azam's men have lost to England in a T20I series at home before the T20 World Cup 2022, while they also lost the Test series at home against Australia earlier in 2022. The series loss against England comes as the latest setback for Pakistan.

Although they reached the final of T20 World Cup, losing to England in the summit clash, their record in red-ball cricket has been poor of late.

READ| Pakistan out of World Test Championship 2023 final race, know how it's Team India gain

After their latest defeat, the Pakistani team were brutally trolled on social media, with fans flooding Twitter with memes and they were also compared to Team India, who boast of a much better record at home.

Check how fans reacted to Pakistan's Test series loss:

Pakistan lost the last 3 Test matches at home in 2022.



India have lost just 2 Test matches at home in the last 10 years.



- India's home dominance should be celebrated more. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 12, 2022

*Pakistan fans having some little hopes in their hearts*

Aleem Dar: #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/JYdsEz6bBO December 12, 2022

England believe they can win from any situation, Pakistan believe they can lose from any situation. #PAKvENG — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) December 12, 2022

More to follow...