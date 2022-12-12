IPL 2023 auction: Team wise players list, remaining purse, live streaming, latest updates; all you need to know

IPL 2023 auction: All you need to know

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is still a few months away but there is already a lot of buzz building for the IPL 2023 season as there are only a couple of weeks remaining before the IPL 2023 auction.

While it won't be a mega auction like the previous year, there's still a lot of anticipation ahead of the 16th edition of the cash-rich league. the IPL 2023 auction will take place in Kochi on December 23, with as many as 991 players registering themselves for the extravaganza.

It will be the second season where 10 teams will compete for 714 Indian players as well as 277 foreign players, and while every single franchise has also retained between 10-16 players, each team will only be permitted to have a squad strength of 25.

READ| 'Mujhse inspire hoke itne lambe chakke..': Smriti Mandhana pulls Richa Ghosh's leg in candid chat, watch video

As many as 163 players were retained by their respective franchises while 85-star names were let go, many of whom registered themselves for the IPL 2023 auction, while some, retired, notably Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo.

With every passing day, the anticipation continues to build, and behind the scenes, all the 10 franchises must be putting in the hard yards, trying to finalise the players whom they will go out for, on a shopping spree.

Ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, here's all you need to know:

IPL 2023 auction venue

IPL 2023 auction will be held on December 23 in Kochi.

IPL 2023 auction live streaming

IPL 2023 will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Whereas, Viacom18 have won the rights for digital streaming, so the IPL 2023 live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

READ| 'Unbelievable match': Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer lead wishes for Indian Women's team after thrilling win

IPL 2023 auction: Remaining purse value of all 10 teams

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the toughest job at hand because they have 14 slots available for players, but they only have Rs 7.05 crore remaining in their purse. Whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad have a staggering Rs 42.25 crore available in their purse, but they will have to fill as many as 17 slots.

Chennai Super Kings – Rs 20.45 crore (9 slots)

Delhi Capitals – Rs 19.45 crore (7 slots)

Gujarat Titans – Rs 19.25 crore (10 slots)

Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 7.05 crore (14 slots)

Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 23.35 crore (14 slots)

Mumbai Indians – Rs 20.05 crore (12 slots)

Punjab Kings – Rs 32.2 crore (12 slots)

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 8.75 crore (9 slotd)

Rajasthan Royals – Rs 13.2 crore (13 slots)

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 42.25 crore (17 slots)

READ| 'Greatest of all time': Virat Kohli pens tribute for Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal bow out of FIFA World Cup 2022

IPL 2023 auction: Team-wise retained and released players list

Mumbai Indians

Current Squad- Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Released Players- Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills

Punjab Kings

Current Squad- Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Bawa, Liam Livingston, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baljet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar and Kagiso Rabada

Released Players: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee

SunRisers Hyderabad

Current Squad- Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Released Players: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod

Chennai Super Kings

Current Squad- MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Subhranshu Senapati, Mitchel Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana and Prashant Solanki

Released Players: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Kolkata Knight Riders

Current Squad- Shreyas Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Venky Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

Released Players: Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan (traded), Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson

Rajasthan Royals

Current Squad- Sanju Samson, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

Released Players: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka

Delhi Capitals

Current Squad- Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal and Aman Khan

Released Players: Shardul Thakur (traded), Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Mandeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Current Squad- Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudesai, Harshal Patel, Siddharth Kaul, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep, Josh Hazelwood, Karn Sharma

Released Players: Jason Behrendorff (traded), Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford

Lucknow Super Giants

Current Squad- KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

Released Players: Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem

Gujarat Titans

Current Squad- Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad

Released Players: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (traded), Lockie Ferguson (traded), Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron