'Unbelievable match': Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer lead wishes for Indian Women's team after thrilling win

Dinesh Karthik, Mithali Raj hail Indian Women's team after brilliant win over Australia

Indian Women's cricket team produced an epic display against Australian Women on Sunday as the Women in Blue prevailed by 4 runs in a super over. It was the first time Australia suffered a defeat in the year 2022, and the match in Mumbai became an instant classic.

Smriti Mandhana scored 79 runs, Shafali Verma added 34 runs, whereas Richa Ghosh's brief cameo of 26 runs in 13 balls helped Harmanpreet Kaur's side draw the match as they levelled the score thus taking the tie to a super over.

The vice-captain of Team India, Mandhana again proved her worth by scoring 13 runs, while Ghosh added 6 to help the hosts score 20 runs in six balls, whereas Alyssa Healy's side could only record 16 runs, falling shy by the slightest of margins.

The sensational display from the Indian women's team, combined with the epic finish saw the Women in Blue get praised from all quarters, including many players from past and present as the Indian cricketing fraternity united in their wishes for Harmanpreet and Co.

Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer, Mithali Raj and Munaf Patel were some of the legends of the sport who hailed the Indian women's team after their brilliant win.

Check how Indian cricketing fraternity reacted to Indian women's team's famous win over Australia:

What a great advertisement for the game of cricket! @mandhana_smriti was brilliant with the bat and @13richaghosh finished off the innings in style while @OfficialDevika held her nerve to level the scores. India’s first super over ended up in a super thriller! Well done girls. pic.twitter.com/hDW9ihkQ8Z — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) December 11, 2022

This is the victory to remember @BCCIWomen #INDvAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 11, 2022

Jeepers, SA not even playing, and I am pacing up n down…. #INDvAUS — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) December 11, 2022

What a game tonight! To beat that Australian team is a fabulous result! #INDvAUS — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 11, 2022

The latest win for the Indian team saw them level the ongoing five-match T20I series 1-1 after the visitors had won the previous match. The third T20I will be played on December 14.