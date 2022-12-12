Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Unbelievable match': Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer lead wishes for Indian Women's team after thrilling win

Indian cricketing fraternity continued to pour their love on Indian Women's team as they defeated Australia by 4 runs in a super over in the 2nd T20I.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

'Unbelievable match': Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer lead wishes for Indian Women's team after thrilling win
Dinesh Karthik, Mithali Raj hail Indian Women's team after brilliant win over Australia

Indian Women's cricket team produced an epic display against Australian Women on Sunday as the Women in Blue prevailed by 4 runs in a super over. It was the first time Australia suffered a defeat in the year 2022, and the match in Mumbai became an instant classic. 

Smriti Mandhana scored 79 runs, Shafali Verma added 34 runs, whereas Richa Ghosh's brief cameo of 26 runs in 13 balls helped Harmanpreet Kaur's side draw the match as they levelled the score thus taking the tie to a super over. 

The vice-captain of Team India, Mandhana again proved her worth by scoring 13 runs, while Ghosh added 6 to help the hosts score 20 runs in six balls, whereas Alyssa Healy's side could only record 16 runs, falling shy by the slightest of margins. 

READ| 'Mujhse inspire hoke itne lambe chakke..': Smriti Mandhana pulls Richa Ghosh's leg in candid chat, watch video

The sensational display from the Indian women's team, combined with the epic finish saw the Women in Blue get praised from all quarters, including many players from past and present as the Indian cricketing fraternity united in their wishes for Harmanpreet and Co. 

Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer, Mithali Raj and Munaf Patel were some of the legends of the sport who hailed the Indian women's team after their brilliant win. 

Check how Indian cricketing fraternity reacted to Indian women's team's famous win over Australia:

READ| 'Greatest of all time': Virat Kohli pens tribute for Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal bow out of FIFA World Cup 2022

The latest win for the Indian team saw them level the ongoing five-match T20I series 1-1 after the visitors had won the previous match. The third T20I will be played on December 14. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in sexy bikini, photos go viral
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor THESE top B-town celebs moms whose maternity style is on point
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: TWS earbuds from OnePlus, Oppo, Boat and others under Rs 2,500
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 541 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.