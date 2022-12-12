Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 06:51 PM IST
Jharkhand or Bihar? How local coverage of Ishan Kishan’s double ton is similar to NEET/JEE coaching ads
It appears that India has discovered a new Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Ishaan Kishan, a wicket-keeper batsman from Dhoni's home state of Jharkhand, set a record in Bangladesh that is likely to stand for decades. Ishaan beat Chris Gayle of the legendary West Indies team's previous record of 138 balls to score a double century in ODIs against Bangladesh.
Ishaan's cricket career would take change after this double century. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's career too changed course after his 148-run century against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam.
Both the regional dailies of Jharkhand and Bihar are claiming Ishan Kishan from their state on their JEE/NEET ads; Bihar where Kishan was born and Jharkhand where he began playing for T20 games.
Dhoni had played just five ODIs prior to it, and he was only 24 years old. Similar actions have been taken by Ishaan Kishan. Ishaan has reached the mystical 200 runs mark in his ninth ODI encounter, while Dhoni narrowly missed 150 runs against Pakistan.
Ishaan, the 24-year-old wicketkeeper batter, looks up to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the successful captain of Team India.
On March 14, 2021, Ishaan faced up against England in his debut international game. He scored 56 runs in 32 balls in this T20 game. In his first 21 T20 international games, Ishaan has amassed 589 runs. Ishaan soon had the opportunity to play in international ODI matches as well.
Ishaan chose to play cricket from Jharkhand despite being from Bihar. Ishan Kishan continues to follow Dhoni's guidance. At the moment, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, and Sanju Samsung are all active members of Team India's wicket-keeper batters. Ishaan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are about the same age. Ishan Kishan is in better form than any other wicket-keeper batsman. It seems certain that Ishaan will play in the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup.