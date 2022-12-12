Jharkhand or Bihar? How local coverage of Ishan Kishan’s double ton is similar to NEET/JEE coaching ads

It appears that India has discovered a new Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Ishaan Kishan, a wicket-keeper batsman from Dhoni's home state of Jharkhand, set a record in Bangladesh that is likely to stand for decades. Ishaan beat Chris Gayle of the legendary West Indies team's previous record of 138 balls to score a double century in ODIs against Bangladesh.

Ishaan's cricket career would take change after this double century. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's career too changed course after his 148-run century against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam.

Both the regional dailies of Jharkhand and Bihar are claiming Ishan Kishan from their state on their JEE/NEET ads; Bihar where Kishan was born and Jharkhand where he began playing for T20 games.