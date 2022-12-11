Who is Aditi Hundia, girlfriend of Ishan Kishan and Miss India finalist

Ishan Kishan Double Century: Aditi Hundia has shared two pictures of Ishan on her Instagram story after the latter record-breaking innings.

Ishan Kishan-Aditi Hundia: Indian cricket team's wicket-keeper batsman Ishaan Kishan has created history by scoring the fastest double century in one-day international cricket. Ishaan played this record-breaking innings in the third and last ODI of the 3-match series against Bangladesh on Sunday. Ishaan hit a double century in just 126 balls.

After this feat, even Ishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia has shown love for the player through her social media. Aditi has shared two pictures of Ishaan on her Instagram story and since then she has been the talk of the town. Know more about Aditi, the Miss India finalist of 2017.