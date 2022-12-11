Who is Aditi Hundia, girlfriend of Ishan Kishan and Miss India finalist

Ishan Kishan Double Century: Aditi Hundia has shared two pictures of Ishan on her Instagram story after the latter record-breaking innings.
Ishan Kishan-Aditi Hundia: Indian cricket team's wicket-keeper batsman Ishaan Kishan has created history by scoring the fastest double century in one-day international cricket. Ishaan played this record-breaking innings in the third and last ODI of the 3-match series against Bangladesh on Sunday. Ishaan hit a double century in just 126 balls.
After this feat, even Ishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia has shown love for the player through her social media. Aditi has shared two pictures of Ishaan on her Instagram story and since then she has been the talk of the town. Know more about Aditi, the Miss India finalist of 2017.
1. Who is Aditi Hundia?
Aditi Hundia is a model by profession, whose name has been linked with cricketer Ishan. Aditi has supported Ishaan and his team during the India-Bangladesh match and several other matches.
2. Aditi Hundia-Ishan Kishan
Ishan and Aditi have been spotted together many times. The news of both being in a relationship has also been going on for a long time. However, neither Aditi nor Ishaan has officially confirmed their relationship.
3. Miss India finalist Aditi Hundia
Apart from being a fashion model, Aditi Hundia has also been a finalist in the Miss India contest of 2017. Apart from this, Aditi also won the title of Miss Supranational India in 2018.
4. Started her career in 2016
Reports suggest Aditi Hundia started her career in 2016. During this, she participated in the Miss Rajasthan competition, in which she was a finalist.
5. 282k followers on Instagram
Aditi has more than 282k people followers on Instagram. Fans showers love on her in every photo.
6. Aditi reacts to Ishan's double century
Ishan Kishan is the fourth Indian to score a double century in one-day International cricket. He broke Rohit Sharma's record. After this, Aditi shared a picture of Ishan with a heart emoji.