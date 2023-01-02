‘Now stay with your wife’: KL Rahul gets brutally TROLLED after posting photos with Athiya Shetty

File photo

Star India cricketer KL Rahul had forgettable 2022 as he failed to perform well with the bat and ended the year with an average of only 14.25 in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in December.

Although India managed to register a 2-0 victory against Bangladesh, Rahul’s top score was only 22.

Now, Rahul has been brutally trolled on social media after he posted some pictures with girlfriend Athiya Shetty. It is widely reported that Rahul may tie the knot with Athiya, who is the daughter of Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty, later this month. It is to be noted that Rahul has taken a break from the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. The first match of the 3-match series is set to begin on Tuesday (January 3).

Rahul posted the pictures and captioned them ‘2023’ with a ‘heart emoji’.

One Twitter user wrote, “Brother, now you stay with your wife and don't come back to the Indian cricket team because you are no longer needed in #Teamindia . You are the burden in the team.”

Another said, “Pls don't return until 4-5 yrs . This would be your best chance to serve Indian cricket”.

It is expected that Rahul would return to the squad for the ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday (January 1) held a meeting to decide the future course of action for Team India. The meeting was attended by BCCI chief Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, India captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chief VVS Laxman and chief selector Chetan Sharma. Reports claimed that 20 players have been shortlisted by the BCCI for ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.