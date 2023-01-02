Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Can easily afford a driver, don't have to drive alone': Kapil Dev reacts to Rishabh Pant's accident

Kapil Dev recalled an old accident of himself while talking about Rishabh Pant's recent car crash.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

'Can easily afford a driver, don't have to drive alone': Kapil Dev reacts to Rishabh Pant's accident
Kapil Dev reacts to Rishabh Pant's car crash

Rishabh Pant recently met with a horrific car crash in the wee hours of Friday morning while he was travelling to his home town of Roorkee from Delhi. The star batsman's car crashed with a divider and caught fire, but Pant somehow found his way out of the burning vehicle. 

He sustained multiple injuries and abrasions, while also sustaining a tear to his right knee ligament. As the cricketer broke the window of his car to get out, he was subsequently helped by a Haryana roadways bus driver and conductor on his way to the hospital. 

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been shifted to a private hospital in Dehradun where he is recuperating from his injuries. Pant has also been receiving many guests, who have wished him a speedy recovery. 

READ| What is Dexa Test, BCCI’s new ‘scientific layer’ in selection process for Team India cricketers?

Former India skipper and World Cup-winning captain in 1983, Kapil Dev reacted in an emotional way to the news of Pant's car crash. The veteran recalled an old accident of himself, as he revealed his brother didn't allow him to drive alone afterwards. 

Speaking to ABP News, Dev said, "This is a learning. When I was still an up-and-coming cricketer, I faced a motorcycle accident. From that day onwards, my brother didn't even let me touch the motorbike. I'm just thankful to god that Rishabh Pant is safe."

"Yes, you have a good-looking car with great speeds but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver, you don't have to drive it alone. I understand that one has hobbies or even passion for such things, it's natural to have it at his age, but you also have responsibilities. Only you can take care of yourself. You have to decide things for yourself," he added further. 

READ| ‘Now stay with your wife’: KL Rahul gets brutally TROLLED after posting photos with Athiya Shetty

According to a BCCI statement, Pant “has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Adorn these Bollywood-inspired unconventional bridal looks on your big day
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 Result 2022 soon: See steps to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.