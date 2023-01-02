'Can easily afford a driver, don't have to drive alone': Kapil Dev reacts to Rishabh Pant's accident

Kapil Dev reacts to Rishabh Pant's car crash

Rishabh Pant recently met with a horrific car crash in the wee hours of Friday morning while he was travelling to his home town of Roorkee from Delhi. The star batsman's car crashed with a divider and caught fire, but Pant somehow found his way out of the burning vehicle.

He sustained multiple injuries and abrasions, while also sustaining a tear to his right knee ligament. As the cricketer broke the window of his car to get out, he was subsequently helped by a Haryana roadways bus driver and conductor on his way to the hospital.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been shifted to a private hospital in Dehradun where he is recuperating from his injuries. Pant has also been receiving many guests, who have wished him a speedy recovery.

Former India skipper and World Cup-winning captain in 1983, Kapil Dev reacted in an emotional way to the news of Pant's car crash. The veteran recalled an old accident of himself, as he revealed his brother didn't allow him to drive alone afterwards.

Speaking to ABP News, Dev said, "This is a learning. When I was still an up-and-coming cricketer, I faced a motorcycle accident. From that day onwards, my brother didn't even let me touch the motorbike. I'm just thankful to god that Rishabh Pant is safe."

"Yes, you have a good-looking car with great speeds but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver, you don't have to drive it alone. I understand that one has hobbies or even passion for such things, it's natural to have it at his age, but you also have responsibilities. Only you can take care of yourself. You have to decide things for yourself," he added further.

According to a BCCI statement, Pant “has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back."