What is Dexa Test, BCCI’s new ‘scientific layer’ in selection process for Team India cricketers?

To manage injuries better in the future, the BCCI has brought in the Dexa Test, along with the return of the Yo-Yo Test. Here's all you need to know.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 09:59 AM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has added a new “scientific layer” to the selection process for cricketers vying for a spot in the national Men’s team. It was introduced at a recent review meeting where the likes of head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma, BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, NCA head V.V.S. Laxman and selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma discussed issues like player availability, workload management and fitness parameters. 

The new rule comes in the wake of recent high-profile injuries that, some say, cost team India in recent big outings. Key bowler Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were not available for the T20 World Cup where India crashed out in the semi-final. Skipper Rohit Sharma joined them on the sidelines as the trio also missed recent Tests due to injury. In fact, Sharma had also expressed discontent at players ending up injured repeatedly despite having passed the fitness test. 

To manage injuries better in the future, the BCCI has brought in the Dexa Test, along with the return of the Yo-Yo Test for the selection criteria for the central pool of men’s cricketers. 

What is the ‘Dexa Test’?

The Dexa Test is the new “scientific layer” in testing the fitness of players. The test monitors the Bone Mineral density of players through spectral imaging technique. Two X-Ray beams with different energy levels are used to reveal the bone density and mineral content of a specific bone of a player.

The Dexa Test is widely accepted around the world and is an international standard for sportspersons. It doesn’t just measure total body fat but also breakdown of fat tissue, muscle mass and bone mass of a cricketer’s body in a 10-minute test.

The Dexa Test is expected to help improve the testing to understand the fitness of players. The objective is to avoid rushing recovering players back into action before time. In such instances, a player can be at risk of getting re-injured and end up playing lesser matches than he could have. 

When playing and training regularly, players are able to maintain their bone strength and mineral density. However, the crucial fitness parameters are disrupted when they are recovering from injuries. The Dexa Test will function as a preventive layer to understand if there is still a risk fo reinjury for a recovering player.

