BCCI shortlists 20 players for ICC Men's World Cup 2023: Report

BCCI President Roger Binny

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is said to have shortlisted 20 players for the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, which would be held in India. The decision was made on Sunday at the board's Annual General Meeting, with the purpose of finalising a solid 15-man squad for the mega tournament later this year.

According to Cricbuzz, these 20 players would be rotated throughout the team's forthcoming assignments to ensure adequate preparations for the tournament. Head coach Rahul Dravid, skipper Rohit Sharma, NCA chairman VVS Laxman, and top selector Chetan Sharma met in a Mumbai hotel for over four hours before deciding on the team. BCCI president Roger Binny participated in the meeting through video conference.

“It was a very constructive and fruitful meeting where we reviewed the past performance and planned for future events, including World Cup and World Test Championship (WTC). We will give preference for international cricket while making sure the IPL is not diluted,” the report quoted a source from BCCI as saying.

Other topics covered during the discussion included India's performance in the Asia Cup 2022 and the T20 World Cup 2022, player availability, workload management, and fitness metrics.

“Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023,” the BCCI said in a media release on Sunday.

“The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team,” it added.

Furthermore, the Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be included in the selection criteria and applied in the central pool of players' customized roadmaps.

With injuries to players such as Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja just before key tournaments last year, the BCCI has opted to monitor cricketers' workload throughout IPL 2023, given that this is another world cup year.

