Prithvi Shaw spotted with mystery girl on New Year's Eve; netizens ask, 'Is that his new girlfriend' – See PICS

Prithvi Shaw was seen with an actress on the New Year's Eve

The New year 2023 was ushered in with flair by Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw. It appears that Shaw had his New Year's Eve party at a pub in Mumbai. The 23-year-old cricketer shared photos from the party on his Instagram Story and in one of the post fans could see him posing alongside a beautiful woman.

Here’s a look at Prithvi Shaw’s Instagram story:

She had appeared in numerous Shaw Instagram updates and fans are curious to know who is the mystery girl, who goes by the name of Nidhhi Ravi Tapadiaa.

She may not be too popular among cricket fans so we bring you all the details related to Shaw's new friend in town.

Nidhi who hails from Nashik, Maharashtra is an internet and Instagram sensation, with over 103k followers on the social media app. She is a big hit among her fans for her beauty and massive talent for the screen.

Nidhhi Tapadiaa has also appeared in various commercial campaigns, with some of the most well-known brands she has modeled for include Elle India and Manyavar Mohey.

Nidhi started her career in 2016 as a TV actress and has worked in popular TV show CID.

Nidhhi Tapadia's first breakthrough was her song 'Jatta Koka,' which was performed by legendary Punjabi singer Kulwinder Billa. She recently featured in Tony Kakkar's video song 'Kiss You'.

If reports are to be believed, Prithvi Shaw was dating actress Prachi Singh before Nidhi. In the year 2020, the news of affair between the two was in the limelight. However, now both have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Shaw last played for India in a T20I against Sri Lanka in July 2021; the young opener has since delivered solid performances for Mumbai in domestic cricket. Shaw showcased his explosive ability with the Delhi Capitals in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), amassing 283 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 152.97.

However, the door to an international comeback remained closed for Shaw as he was not selected for the upcoming white ball series against Sri Lanka.

READ| '2023 I am ready': England pacer Jofra Archer eyes international comeback through South Africa ODIs