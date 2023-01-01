Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'2023 I am ready': England pacer Jofra Archer eyes international comeback through South Africa ODIs

The return of the English pacer is a relief for the national team as well as the different franchises he will represent in T20 leagues.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 02:51 PM IST

'2023 I am ready': England pacer Jofra Archer eyes international comeback through South Africa ODIs
Archer picked up an elbow injury due to which he was out from action for over a year.

After an injury-plagued 2022 calendar year, England pacer Jofra Archer is finally "ready" to return to the sport this year.

Archer took to Twitter to share a story on how he overcame injuries to return to the cricket field last year, during a warm-up match between England and England A ahead of the Pakistan tour.

"2022 thank you 2023 I'm ready," tweeted Archer.

Pacer Jofra Archer returns to England's national team after a 14-player squad was announced in December last year for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which begins in January.

Archer, England's leading wicket-taker in the 2019 ODI World Cup, last played for his country in March 2021, during England's T20I tour of India.

In addition, the in-form Harry Brook received his first call-up to the ODI squad. Ben Duckett, who impressed as a Test opener in the recent 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan, is also picked to the ODI squad for the first time since 2016.

Jos Buttler will lead the team that has some familiar names and a fast-paced attack with many all-rounders. The team also includes Olly Stone, David Willey, Sam Curran, and Chris Woakes, in addition to the returning Archer and Topley.

Jonny Bairstow is still recovering from an injury suffered before the T20 World Cup. The squad's top-order options remain Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, and Ben Duckett.

The three-match series will be contested over the course of six days, with matches taking place in Bloemfontein and Kimberley. The first game of the series will be played on 27 January in Bloem, while the final game will be played on 1 February in Kimberley.

ODI Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey and Chris Woakes.

READ| Haryana Roadways staff who saved Rishabh Pant’s life to be honoured by Uttarakhand govt on THIS date

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Who is Aditi Hundia, girlfriend of Ishan Kishan and Miss India finalist
Hina Khan spreads sparkle in lace lehenga, see pics
Goa's Mopa International Airport inaugurated by PM Modi, named after late CM Manohar Parrikar
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot a hidden deer in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.